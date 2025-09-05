5,000+ People Nationwide Turn to Virtual Program for Sciatica Relief

Sciatica Relief Now expands access to its movement-based, patient-led program created by PT Dean Volk, serving clients across the U.S.

As millions of Americans continue to live with sciatica pain despite conventional treatments, Sciatica Relief Now has marked a milestone of 5,000 clients served. The program, developed by Dean Volk, a physical therapist with more than three decades of experience, provides an education- and movement-based virtual pathway for individuals seeking long-term management strategies.

Addressing an Ongoing Health Challenge

Sciatica, a condition often caused by irritation of the sciatic nerve, can lead to persistent pain radiating from the lower back through the legs. Research indicates that up to 40% of adults may experience sciatica during their lifetime, creating a significant demand for effective care.

While many people turn to medication, injections, or even surgery, these approaches may not work for everyone. Volk founded Sciatica Relief Now to provide an alternative that emphasizes patient agency and functional improvement, rather than short-term symptom suppression.

A Virtual-First, Nationwide Model

The program is offered entirely online, giving participants the ability to access resources and guidance regardless of location. Through video modules, live virtual consultations, and educational support materials, clients are taught how to identify beneficial movement patterns and apply them in their daily lives.

“Accessibility is central to what we do,” said Volk. “Whether someone lives in a large city or a rural area, they deserve the same opportunity to learn strategies that can help reduce pain and restore activity.”

From Clinic Insights to a Structured Program

Volk developed his approach after observing recurring patterns in patients over his 34-year career. Over the past 17 years, he refined these insights into what he calls the “180°” methodology, a distinct framework that differs from conventional, insurance-driven care models.

According to the company, this approach has attracted people who have dealt with sciatica for as little as a few months to as long as several decades. The goal is not to replace medical care but to provide practical, patient-led tools that can complement existing treatment plans.

A Growing Need for Alternatives

Back and nerve pain remain among the leading causes of missed workdays and healthcare costs in the U.S. Programs like Sciatica Relief Now illustrate how specialized, non-invasive solutions can help reduce this burden while expanding choice for patients.

The milestone of more than 5,000 clients highlights the demand for virtual care models that can scale across the country. As telehealth continues to evolve, innovative approaches like Volk’s are gaining traction among those seeking options beyond conventional settings.

Looking Forward

Building on its recent growth, Sciatica Relief Now plans to introduce additional resources, including community-based workshops and expanded educational content, to help more people understand and manage their sciatica symptoms.

“Our mission is to take the knowledge I’ve developed over decades of physical therapy and make it available to anyone who needs it,” Volk said. “Virtual programs make that mission possible on a scale that was never achievable before.”

About Sciatica Relief Now

Sciatica Relief Now is a virtual education and support program created by physical therapist Dean Volk. Designed to empower patients through guided movement and self-management strategies, the program has served over 5,000 clients nationwide. Volk brings more than 34 years of experience to his patient-led framework, developed and refined over 17 years in clinical practice.

Legal Disclaimer:

