Nathan Shafer Reaches Amazon Best-Seller Status with 'Phenomenal Business Success' Co-Authored with Howard Partridge

Nathan Shafer - Best Selling Author

HILLSBORO, OH, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "Phenomenal Business Success” co-authored by Nathan Shafer, alongside Howard Partridge and distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on August 21st, 2025, the book has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

The newly released book, “Phenomenal Business Success” has made a remarkable debut, achieving recognition on seven Amazon Best Seller lists and seven New Release lists. Its strong performance across multiple business and marketing categories reflects the book’s powerful insights and immediate impact on readers. Impressively, it soared to the #2 spot in several New Release categories. This milestone underscores its relevance and influence, positioning it as a go-to resource for professionals and entrepreneurs seeking strategies for growth and success.

Central to the success of "Phenomenal Business Success" is Nathan’s chapter, "From Breakdown to Breakthrough." Nathan shares his powerful journey of personal and professional transformation, sparked by a life-altering family crisis. Through mentorship, mindset shifts, and a focus on relationships, he learns to lead with purpose, serve others, and build a business that creates lasting impact. His story is a testament to staying connected, solution-focused, and grounded in faith through every challenge.

Meet Nathan Shafer:

Nathan Shafer grew up working in his family’s HVAC business, where he dedicated himself as an operator. Despite the hard work, the business plateaued at $1.4 million in annual revenue with ten team members. Like many small-business owners, Nathan found himself overwhelmed, working twelve-to-sixteen-hour days, seven days a week, and struggling to find good help.

Determined to break free from this cycle, Nathan decided to step away from daily operations and focus on growing the business. He sought guidance from coaches and mentors, which led to remarkable transformation. In just three years Nathan’s HVAC company skyrocketed to $6.5 million in revenue, expanded to thirty team members, and was listed as one of America’s fastest-growing privately owned companies, earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 list for two consecutive years. The company has also been a Great Place to Work Certified for multiple years in a row, along with other humbling industry awards.

With a robust system in place, Nathan now enjoys more family time, fewer daily challenges, and a talented team ready for growth.

Inspired by his journey and the mentorship of Howard Partridge, Nathan joined Phenomenal Business Coaching in 2022 and later acquired the franchise in 2023. He is passionate about sharing his experiences and helping other small-business owners escape the grind through effective leadership, administration, marketing, sales, and operations coaching.

Visit this link to access free training: Winwithnathan.com

Follow him on Facebook

To order your copy of “Phenomenal Business Success” please visit HERE.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.