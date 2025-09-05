Morris Injury Law Proudly Serves as Title Sponsor of the 2025 ¡Ándale! 5K

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Morris Injury Law has been announced as the Title Sponsor of the Seventh Annual ¡Ándale! 5K, scheduled for Sept. 27, 2025. With a $25,000 sponsorship, Morris Injury Law becomes the first Title Sponsor in the history of the event.

Hosted by the Andale Foundation, the ¡Ándale! 5K raises scholarship funds to support Latino students pursuing a legal career. Proceeds from the race help cover LSAT preparation courses and related testing fees—costs that often prevent students from continuing on the path to law school.

The event marks a significant opportunity to promote access and equity within the legal profession by supporting the next generation of law students.

The Andale Foundation will host the race in Las Vegas.

Registration is now open.

About Morris Injury Law

Morris Injury Law is a Las Vegas-based personal injury law firm dedicated to providing high-quality legal representation and personalized service to clients who have been injured due to the negligence of others.

The firm's commitment to community development, outreach, and service are essential parts of its mission to strengthen, enhance, and protect the local community.

For more information about Morris Injury Law visit https://www.morrisinjurylaw.com/.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.