Big Fin Seafood Offers $500 Off Holiday Event Bookings Through November 1

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Big Fin Seafood, one of Orlando’s top destinations for upscale seafood and private dining, is celebrating the holiday season early with a limited-time promotion for party planners and corporate hosts. Guests who book a private holiday event by November 1 will receive $500 off their food and beverage minimum.

Located in the heart of Orlando’s Dellagio Town Centre, Big Fin Seafood offers multiple private and semi-private dining spaces ideal for holiday parties, corporate events, and festive gatherings. With indoor-outdoor flexibility, AV-equipped private rooms, and custom-curated menus, the restaurant provides the perfect setting for any end-of-year celebration.

“We know how important the holiday season is for creating memorable moments with colleagues, friends, and family,” said the Big Fin Seafood team. “This promotion is our way of saying thank you to our guests for celebrating with us year after year.”

To learn more or book your holiday event, visit bigfinseafood.com/private-events or contact the events team directly.

Promotion valid for events booked by November 1, 2025. Minimum spend applies.

About Big Fin Seafood

Big Fin Seafood delivers a true boat-to-table dining experience, sourcing fresh, local seafood daily in partnership with Florida fishermen. Located in Dellagio Town Centre, the restaurant offers a refined yet relaxed setting ideal for casual dinners, special occasions and private events. With signature dishes, handcrafted cocktails and award-winning service, Big Fin remains a top destination for locals seeking some of the best seafood in Orlando.

