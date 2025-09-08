PreCise MRM Integrates with Esri’s ArcGIS Velocity Feed

PreCise ArcGIS Velocity Feed from Asset to Applications

The newly released feed empowers multiple users and organizations to leverage data to serve their needs.

...this collaboration ensures our customers can seamlessly harness real-time geospatial insights to drive smarter decisions.” — Michael Schlag, General Manager, PreCise MRM

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Precise ArcGIS Velocity Feed Press Release

PreCise MRM, a leader in Automatic Vehicle Location (AVL) telematics solutions, is excited to announce its new integration with Esri to provide enhanced real-time reporting for fleet management. This partnership provides a centralized location for PreCise’s AVL data and Esri’s large scale data analytics, providing enhanced, real-time remote monitoring of Internet of Things (IoT) devices for customers.

How Does It Work?

PreCise is built to monitor assets in real-time using AVL technology. They also have various accessory devices, including Air and Road Conditions sensors, cameras, and Driver IDs. ArcGIS Velocity, a software-as-a-service IoT application for ingesting, visualizing, and analyzing real-time spatial data, like PreCise. The combination of these two platforms enables businesses to merge large volumes of data for prompt, objective decisions for their fleet operations.

By integrating PreCise directly into the ArcGIS platform, users can seamlessly connect their PreCise AVL data with their other authoritative data sources which are being used in other business processes. This allows organizations to build dashboards and operational views to gain additional context. The result is a unified, comprehensive view that enhances situational awareness and streamlines decision-making across departments.

“We are proud to strengthen our partnership with Esri through the integration of our branded PreCise MRM feed in ArcGIS Velocity. Supported by our expert Professional Services team, this collaboration ensures our customers can seamlessly harness real-time geospatial insights to drive smarter decisions.”

— Michael Schlag, General Manager, PreCise MRM

“With ArcGIS Velocity, our customers can bring AVL data from PreCise MRM into the ArcGIS system and immediately start building real-time dashboards, alerts, and analytics. This integration gives organizations a real-time understanding of their fleet operations, enabling them to respond faster

and plan smarter.”

— Hayley Miller, ArcGIS Velocity Product Manager, Esri

Benefits of the PreCise Feed in ArcGIS Velocity:

General

• User-Friendly Set Up: Connect to PreCise MRM AVL detailed information easily with ArcGIS Velocity using the flexible pre-configurations.

• Real-Time Data Acquisition: View data in real-time from IoT devices, enabling immediate analysis and decision-making.

• Near Real-Time Processing: Perform analysis as data is collected or at specified recuring times, ensuring access to the most current information.

Analytics

• Big Data Analytics: Handle large volumes of data seamlessly with ArcGIS Velocity’s big data analytics.

• Predictive Maintenance: Analyze data trends to anticipate equipment failures to schedule maintenance proactively, reducing downtime and costs.

• Improved Decision-Making: Make informed decisions quickly with access to current information and analytics, enhancing their responsiveness to changing conditions.

Operations Management

• Enhanced Monitoring: Perform remote monitoring of assets, which is crucial for industries like utilities, transportation, and logistics.

• Process Optimization: Gain insights from real-time data that help optimize operations, leading to increased efficiency and productivity.

• Industry-Specific Templates: Deploy ArcGIS solutions, such as Winter Weather Operations, Street Sweeping Operations, and Mowing Operations, with PreCise’s data to improve operations, provide new insights, and enhance your organization’s services.

About PreCise

PreCise MRM is a leader in AVL telematics solutions with over 25 years of experience providing innovative tracking devices and accessories that report to a centralized web portal for easily accessible data analytics. PreCise solutions facilitate the measuring, tracking, and reporting of their customer’s mobile assets, ensuring efficiency, accuracy, and superior customer service. To learn more, visit us at precisemrm.com.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in hundreds of thousands of organizations globally, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofit institutions, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial technology and analytics, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions that leverage a geographic approach to solving some of the world’s most complex problems by placing them in the crucial context of location. Visit us at esri.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.