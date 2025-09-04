DED Invites Applications for HOME-ARP Affordable Rental Housing Program

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) is now accepting applications for the development of affordable rental housing through the HOME American Rescue Plan (HOME-ARP) Program. For organizations applying to undertake HOME-ARP rental housing projects, funding is also available for nonprofit operating and capacity-building assistance.

In 2021, Congress appropriated $5 billion of American Rescue Plan funds to reduce homelessness and increase housing stability. The funds are being administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) through the HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME). The State of Nebraska received funds from HUD through the HOME-ARP Program for use in the areas outside of the city limits of Lincoln and Omaha. DED expects to award approximately $4.9 million through the HOME-ARP Program.

HOME-ARP funds may be used to acquire, rehabilitate, or construct affordable rental housing primarily for occupancy by households of individuals and families that meet the definition of one or more of the qualifying populations. Qualifying populations include those who are (1) homeless, (2) at risk of homelessness, (3) fleeing domestic violence or other imminent harm, or (4) at great risk of housing instability due to a severe housing cost burden.

All proposed projects must be located within DED’s HOME-ARP service area and accept all HOME-ARP qualifying populations as described in the Nebraska HOME-ARP Allocation Plan.

A required letter of intent and request for site review is due no later than Tuesday, October 14th at 6:00 p.m. (CT). Both the letter of intent and request for site review must be emailed to Kimberly.Jasa-Harris@nebraska.gov.

Full applications are due Tuesday, December 9, 2025, by 6:00 p.m. (CT). Applications must be submitted electronically through AmpliFund, DED’s grant management system.

Applicants should refer to the HOME-ARP Program and Application Guidelines for more detailed information on HOME-ARP eligibility and requirements. These guidelines and other resources can be found on the program’s webpage: HOME-American Rescue Plan (HOME-ARP).

For more information, contact Kim Jasa Harris, HOME-ARP Manager, at Kimberly.Jasa-Harris@nebraska.gov or 402-580-6392.