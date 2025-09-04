BeneFIT Body Expands Through Franchise Launch After a Decade of Empowering Women

BeneFIT Body's founder Nikkita Weerasinghe (center) and her team.

The female-owned wellness studio franchise has officially kicked off its franchise program, now available to entrepreneurs nationwide.

This year has brought us so many positive things — and now to be celebrating our official franchise launch on top of 10-year anniversary is breathtaking.” — Nikkita Weerasinghe, Founder of BeneFIT Body

WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BeneFIT Body , the woman-owned wellness studio known for its unique blend of yoga, somatics, pilates, HIIT, and strength training, has announced the official launch of its franchise program . The expansion marks the next chapter for the brand, coming on the heels of the company’s 10 year anniversary, celebrated in March.Since opening its doors, BeneFIT Body has been built on the idea of movement as both strength and sanctuary. Founder Nikkita Weerasinghe set out to create a space where women could move freely, without the pressures of fitness fads or industry expectations. Each studio offers a signature fusion of “work-ins” that allow a holistic 50-minute experience."This year has brought us so many positive things — and now to be celebrating our official franchise launch on top of 10-year anniversary is breathtaking," stated Founder Nikkita Weerasinghe. "I can't wait to show our future franchisees all of the wonderful things that BeneFIT Body will do for their communities and their lives. It's an incredible business to be a part of!"The franchise program is designed to provide new owners who are passionate about health, wellness, and making a positive impact within their communities with the tools to recreate BeneFIT Body’s dynamic environment. Franchise support includes comprehensive training, branded materials, marketing strategies, and ongoing operational guidance. Early expansion efforts are focused on Southern California, Arizona, Chicago, and Colorado, with additional territories available nationwide.Wellness trends continue to highlight the importance of mindful, inclusive spaces, and BeneFIT Body aims to meet that demand with a model that combines fitness and empowerment. The studio’s approach integrates physical, mental, and emotional well-being, reflecting a philosophy that has resonated with clients for more than a decade. For more information about BeneFIT Body franchise opportunities, visit https://beneftbodyfranchise.com or contact Devin Conner at dconner@wcfranchisedevelopers.com.About BeneFIT BodyBeneFIT Body is a woman-owned and operated wellness studio committed to creating a safe, empowering space for women to connect with their bodies through movement. Founded on the principles of strength, mindfulness, and community, the studio has been a trusted sanctuary for women in Woodland Hills, CA, for the past 10 years. Learn more about BeneFIT Body at www.benefitbody.com . Find out franchising information at https://beneftbodyfranchise.com

