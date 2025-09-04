Exiled Human Rights Defender Li Jiaming Calls on India to Lead Resistance Against CCP Repression

Li Jiaming

Prominent conscience of Tibet urges New Delhi to uphold democracy and support those silenced by China

I believe only love and truth will have the final word.” — Li Jiaming

NEW DELHI, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Li Jiaming, also known as Li Ang, a prominent human rights defender and longtime advocate for Tibet , has issued a call from exile urging India to take a leading role in resisting repression by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).Li, branded an “enemy of the state” for his outspoken defense of Tibetan rights and his advocacy for equality, freedom, and the rule of law, has endured decades of persecution at the hands of Chinese authorities. He was imprisoned in the aftermath of the 2008–2009 Tibetan Uprising, a defining moment that cemented his role as a voice of conscience for Tibet and beyond.Despite ongoing harassment and defamation campaigns from Beijing, Li continues to stand as a symbol of resilience, urging the international community to support those who cannot speak freely.“Ugly attacks will not change a beautiful soul. Perseverance and integrity have led us to the way of the future. I believe only love and truth will have the final word,” said Li.His appeal focuses on India’s unique role as both a beacon of democracy in Asia and a nation that has long sheltered Tibetans.“India’s leadership is vital in the global effort to hold the CCP accountable and to protect fundamental human rights,” Li added.Li Jiaming is available for interviews and commentary and can be found on X here: https://x.com/Leo_Lee_Fighter

