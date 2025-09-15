TraineryHCM Announces Expansion of Platform Capabilities to Enhance Integration of Performance Management and Learning

HR managers can build learning and development paths, assign coaches and training courses, and track activity status and outcomes during performance reviews.

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TraineryHCM ™ has expanded its integrated HCM platform to make it easier for HR managers to connect performance reviews with learning plans and skills training. The extended data integration enables managers to build learning and development paths, assign coaches and training courses, track activity status, and outcomes during performance reviews. ReviewCloud , TraineryHCM’s performance management solution, rolled out expanded performance management options last year, including 360° Reviews, Check-In, Goal Management, 9-Box Grid, Performance Improvement Plans (PIP), Individual Development Plans (IDP), and comprehensive Goal Management functionality.The expanded platform integration includes connected role-based data access from ReviewCloud to the majority of TraineryLEARN solutions, including the LMS, training management, credential tracking/management, content, and coaching management.“The expansion of our integrated platform features provides users with key operational triggers for something bigger - a continuous growth cycle that connects employees, development opportunities, and compensation, not only within a single system, but as part of a unified workflow,” said Mahesh Kumar, Managing Director. The expanded compensation management integration between ReviewCloud and CompBldr, Trainery’s modular compensation management solution, rolls out this quarter alongside the continued introduction of AI capabilities built into the centralized platform and talent management modules.ABOUTTraineryHCM™ offers learning, performance, compensation, and HR talent management solutions for small, medium, and enterprise-level organizations. The SaaS technology company offers eight modular product solutions, serving over 50,000 users and 300 clients across the USA. For more information, please visit www.Trainery.one

