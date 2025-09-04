SupportGroups.com™ Launches First AI-Powered Mental Health Platform Combining Voice, Video & Live Expert Support
Setting a New Standard in Accessible, Affordable Care for 350,000+ Members
“SupportGroups.com isn’t just another platform,” said Rachel Corbett, CEO of SupportGroups.com. “We are rethinking how mental health care can be delivered, making it more accessible and affordable for anyone who needs it while also giving professionals new ways to reach people and grow their impact.”
Mental health professionals can also now amplify their impact by joining the growing SupportGroups™ network, and expand their reach to 350,000+ members. Learn more and register at: supportgroups.com/pros
As the mental health market climbs toward $538 billion by 2030 and telehealth grows at a 25.2% CAGR (Grand View Research), SupportGroups.com’s strategic vision, strengthened by AI innovation and key partnerships, is setting a bold new standard.
“This is more than a platform. It is a purpose-driven space that brings together free discussion forums, expert-hosted groups, and a rich library of resources, all designed to uplift and connect,” said Marc Samson, Head of Product & Technology.
A One-Stop Space for Mental Wellness that People can Try for Free
SupportGroups.com is the only service that offers everything in one safe space, designed to support individuals and empower professionals to help the growing need for professional services.
At SupportGroups.com everything is guided by evidence-based research, which shows that individuals with mental health or addiction issues need complete, wrap-around care - not just one service like other companies are offering, including:
AI-Powered Video & Voice Conversations deliver private, immediate, compassionate support whenever you need it, and she gets to know you over time
Free Discussion Forums covering all areas of Mental Health Issues: including anxiety, depression & mood disorders, relationship issues, trauma & PTSD, addiction & substance use and grief & loss — providing a safe, peer and professionally-driven community.
Live Support Group Sessions hosted by licensed therapists, professional coaches and other experts for real-time guidance, support and education that works.
About SupportGroups.com™
SupportGroups.com™ is your one-stop hub for mental health, blending free peer and professional support, live expert sessions, and AI-powered voice/video conversations to make care accessible, affordable, and impactful for all. Because - We’re Better Together™
SupportGroups.com is transforming traditional mental health support by making quality care more accessible, affordable, and effective for those in need, while empowering the therapists and experts who serve them.
Try it now for free! https://supportgroups.com/talk
Media Contact:
Rachel Corbett, CEO – rachel@supportgroups.com
Marc Samson, Head of Product & Technology – marc@supportgroups.com
Media
Relations
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.