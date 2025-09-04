SupportGroups.com™ Launches First AI-Powered Mental Health Platform Combining Voice, Video & Live Expert Support

Support Groups

Setting a New Standard in Accessible, Affordable Care for 350,000+ Members

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SupportGroups.com ™, a leader in online mental health support, is transforming the industry with a major platform expansion that introduces cutting-edge AI-powered video and voice conversations . This dynamic upgrade, paired with vibrant communities and live expert-led sessions, creates a one-stop hub that removes barriers to care—setting it apart from competitors like Slingshot AI or others are offering. With over 350,000 active members and counting, SupportGroups.com is tackling the global crisis head-on, where nearly 58% of adults with mental health needs go untreated (NIMH) and there is only one professional for every 530 people (APA).“SupportGroups.com isn’t just another platform,” said Rachel Corbett, CEO of SupportGroups.com. “We are rethinking how mental health care can be delivered, making it more accessible and affordable for anyone who needs it while also giving professionals new ways to reach people and grow their impact.”Mental health professionals can also now amplify their impact by joining the growing SupportGroups™ network, and expand their reach to 350,000+ members. Learn more and register at: supportgroups.com/prosAs the mental health market climbs toward $538 billion by 2030 and telehealth grows at a 25.2% CAGR (Grand View Research), SupportGroups.com’s strategic vision, strengthened by AI innovation and key partnerships, is setting a bold new standard.“This is more than a platform. It is a purpose-driven space that brings together free discussion forums, expert-hosted groups, and a rich library of resources, all designed to uplift and connect,” said Marc Samson, Head of Product & Technology.A One-Stop Space for Mental Wellness that People can Try for FreeSupportGroups.com is the only service that offers everything in one safe space, designed to support individuals and empower professionals to help the growing need for professional services.At SupportGroups.com everything is guided by evidence-based research, which shows that individuals with mental health or addiction issues need complete, wrap-around care - not just one service like other companies are offering, including:AI-Powered Video & Voice Conversations deliver private, immediate, compassionate support whenever you need it, and she gets to know you over timeFree Discussion Forums covering all areas of Mental Health Issues: including anxiety, depression & mood disorders, relationship issues, trauma & PTSD, addiction & substance use and grief & loss — providing a safe, peer and professionally-driven community.Live Support Group Sessions hosted by licensed therapists, professional coaches and other experts for real-time guidance, support and education that works.About SupportGroups.com™SupportGroups.com™ is your one-stop hub for mental health, blending free peer and professional support, live expert sessions, and AI-powered voice/video conversations to make care accessible, affordable, and impactful for all. Because - We’re Better Together™SupportGroups.com is transforming traditional mental health support by making quality care more accessible, affordable, and effective for those in need, while empowering the therapists and experts who serve them.Try it now for free! https://supportgroups.com/talk Media Contact:Rachel Corbett, CEO – rachel@supportgroups.comMarc Samson, Head of Product & Technology – marc@supportgroups.com

