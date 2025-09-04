MPD Makes Arrest in Union Station Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in a fatal shooting that occurred in February at Union Station.

On Monday, February 10, 2025, at approximately 4:37 p.m., First District officers and several law enforcement partners responded to Union Station, located at 50 Massachusetts Avenue, Northeast, after Amtrak Police heard gunshots near the bus waiting area. Officers located a male victim not conscious and not breathing, near the escalators to the parking garage, and immediately began rendering lifesaving efforts until DC Fire and EMS arrived on the scene. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The decedent has been identified as 18-year-old Wayne McDaniel, of Northwest, DC.

On Wednesday, September 3, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 23-year-old Faizon Mason of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder While Armed (Gun).

CCN: 25020116

