Game Warden Recruit Hiring Fall 2025

Game and Fish Warden Recruit (DGF #40869+) Pay Band C4

Scan or click for job post on SPO.

Salary

Employees hired in this role will be placed at $25.205 per hour ($52,426 annually) for their first year of training. Upon completion of Recruit Training, officers will be placed in their district at a starting rate of $27.87310 per hour ($57,976 annually).

Why does the job exist?

Conservation Officers enforce hunting, fishing, trapping, boating, and off-highway vehicle (OHV) laws. The main goal is to protect wildlife; duties include patrolling assigned fishing and hunting areas, collecting data, investigating complaints, and prosecuting violations. Conservation Officers have full police powers when called to duty or in emergency situations to ensure public safety.

How does it get done?

The Game Warden Recruit position is the entry-level of the Conservation Officer Series. Incumbents in this position will train as a recruit for approximately one (1) year to become a certified and commissioned Conservation Officer for the State of New Mexico. The Conservation Officer Recruit will spend a significant amount of time in an approved Law Enforcement Academy, New Mexico Department of Game and Fish sponsored Conservation School, and an additional fourteen (14) weeks in the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish Field Officer Training Program with a New Mexico Game and Fish Field Training Officer.

Ideal Candidate

The field of wildlife law enforcement demands a strong personal commitment, self-motivation, and a vested interest in Wildlife Conservation. Officers are responsible for a variety of different tasks with little direct supervision, and they must have the ability to work independently. Candidate must have physical and mental toughness and be comfortable working in extreme conditions. Wildlife law enforcement is a unique profession, and it requires officers to be open minded to adaptive change and a strong willingness to learn new skills. Candidate must have good knowledge of fish and wildlife management practices including habitat and forage requirements, behavior and identification of various wildlife species, and wildlife population dynamics. Candidate must be willing to participate in and to instruct hunting, fishing, and trapping activities. New Mexico Department of Game & Fish 2025 – Game Warden Recruit (DGF #40869+)

Minimum Qualification

Bachelor's degree from an accredited college or university in any field with at least twelve (12) credit hours that pertain to the essential duties and responsibilities of this classification. Any combination of education from an accredited college or university and/or direct experience in this occupation totaling four (4) years may substitute for the required education.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities

• Conservation Officer Recruits participate and assist in wildlife management.

• Employees may assist in providing information on wildlife education, wildlife law enforcement,

management, and research.

• Employees may assist in enforcing wildlife regulations and laws, and wildlife management.

• Employees may have contacts with the public to provide simple information on wildlife regulations

and laws.

Employment Requirements

Must possess and maintain a valid New Mexico Driver's License. Employment fitness, psychological and medical screenings are required as part of the recruitment process. Candidates who successfully pass the physical assessment may be required to stay in Albuquerque, NM for further testing to include psychological and medical screenings. Positions are designated as safety-sensitive and subject to pre-employment and random drug and alcohol screening. Employment is subject to a pre-employment background investigation and is conditional pending results. Must possess and maintain current New Mexico Law Enforcement Certification. Individuals without current New Mexico Law Enforcement Certification must complete the New Mexico Law Enforcement Basic Police Officer Training (BPOT) Academy or certification by waiver training, within 1 year of employment as set forth in 29-7-6B NMSA 1978.

Working Conditions

Irregular hours, overtime, travel and overnight trips. Weekend and occasional holiday work. The job requires working outdoors, often in inclement weather. There will be periods of standing, walking, running, and sitting. Standard law enforcement equipment (firearms, baton, OC spray, handcuffs, and other miscellaneous equipment) is required to be worn and/or utilized each day. Game, fish, and furbearer species may be handled, restrained, or even field dressed and loaded in vehicles or other transports. Must be able to drive 4×4 vehicles, All-terrain or Utility-terrain vehicles, on unmaintained road surfaces, and participate fully in all aspects of law enforcement duties. Depending on the area of responsibility, you must be able to operate a boat or watercraft or ride stock (horse or mule) on unmaintained landscapes or trails and participate fully in all aspects of law enforcement duties.