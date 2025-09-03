Attorney General Bonta Issues Consumer Alert on California’s Automatic Renewal Law

Law makes it simpler to manage, cancel subscriptions

OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today issued a consumer alert to remind consumers and businesses that California’s Automatic Renewal Law (Schiavo, 2024) gives consumers important rights when it comes to the renewal of subscription-based services. The law was recently amended, effective July 1, 2025, to make it stronger.

“That mysterious $7.99 appearing on your credit card bill every month just got easier to identify — and cancel. Under California’s Automatic Renewal Law, businesses must get explicit consent before charging consumers and must give consumers a clear and straightforward method for cancelling unwanted subscriptions,” said Attorney General Bonta. “With the increasing number of online businesses offering subscriptions, it is important to ensure that businesses are acting transparently and that consumers have the power to manage and cancel these subscriptions more easily.”

California’s Automatic Renewal Law applies to consumer services, subscriptions, and plans that continue until the consumer cancels them or that automatically renew. It also applies to arrangements where a consumer receives a free service or product for a “free trial” or limited period and then is charged unless the consumer cancels before the trial period ends.

Under the law:

A business must get a consumer’s express affirmative consent to auto-renewal or continuous-service terms.

If a subscription, plan, or other service has an initial term of one year or longer that automatically renews, the business must give the consumer notice of the automatic renewal at least 15 days but no more than 45 days before renewal. The notice must include the length and any additional terms of the renewal period, the amount or range of charges, the frequency of charges, and how to cancel.

For free or discounted trial periods lasting more than 31 days as part of an auto-renewal or continuous-service offer, the business must give the consumer notice of the automatic renewal at least three days but no more than 21 days before the free or discounted period expires. The notice must include the length and any additional terms of the renewal period, the amount or range of charges, the frequency of charges, and how to cancel.

If a consumer accepts a change in the fee for an existing auto-renewal or continuous-service offer, the business must give the consumer notice at least seven days but no more than 30 days before the fee change takes effect. The notice must include instructions on how to cancel.

A business must give consumers an annual reminder about their auto-renewal or continuous-service plan. The annual reminder must be sent using the same method of communication as used to enroll in the plan or the method that the consumer generally interacts with the business. The annual reminder must identify the product or service, the frequency and amount of charges, and how a consumer can cancel.

A business offering an auto-renewal or continuous-service plan must give consumers information on how to cancel. Consumers must be able to cancel using the same method of communication as used to enroll in the plan or the method that the consumer generally interacts with the business. A business must offer a toll-free phone number, email address, or other easy-to-use cancellation method.

If a consumer enrolled in an auto-renewal or continuous-service plan online, they must be able to cancel it online at will, and the business cannot engage in any steps that obstruct or delay consumer’s ability to cancel immediately.

When and how these requirements may be fulfilled vary. For more information, including details and other requirements, please see the Automatic Renewal Law here. The Automatic Renewal Law is enforced by the Attorney General’s Office, and by District and City attorneys across the state, and it is in addition to the protections offered by other California laws that protect consumers against unlawful, unfair, and deceptive practices, including those that take the form of dark patterns or otherwise interfere with consumer choice.

Consumers who believe their rights have been violated are encouraged to file a complaint at oag.ca.gov/report.