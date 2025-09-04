The Leader’s Floor Lookout: Thursday, September 4, 2025

Despite threats to our energy and national security, the Biden Administration shut down domestic energy production and made us more dependent on countries like China for energy and critical minerals, allowing China to control 60 percent of the world’s critical mineral production when we could produce more here – even after they sold our emergency reserves of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to the Chinese Communist Party.

House Republicans and President Trump ran on the promise to unleash American energy production for our energy security and the security of our allies, returning to energy independence instead of relying on our adversaries and maintaining our position on the world stage as a global energy leader. Today, we are bringing legislation that delivers on those commitments.

This bill ensures our long term national security by investing in the continued modernization of our nuclear weapons stockpile and infrastructure, supporting the U.S. Navy’s nuclear fleet through investments into infrastructure and new technologies, preventing hostile nations and terrorist groups from acquiring nuclear devices or expertise, and banning the sale of oil from our Strategic Petroleum Reserve to China.

Our legislation also boosts our energy security and independence by making historic investments in mining production technologies for critical minerals to reduce reliance on foreign materials. Additionally, the legislation improves and maintains America’s ports and waterways, safeguards taxpayer dollars by cutting funding for Biden-era woke and anti-American energy initiatives like the Department of Energy Office of Energy Justice and Equity, and increases investments to develop new baseload geothermal energy sources.

With this bill, House Republicans are working to ensure that America’s current and future energy needs are met and the security of the American people upheld.

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann’s legislation, H.R. 4553, the Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2026, maintains America’s leadership in energy and innovation, supports domestic energy production, improves our energy security, cuts wasteful spending, and counters threats to our national security.

House Republicans won’t stop working to undo President Biden’s disastrous energy policies, invest in our national security, and assure future energy dominance for both our security and the security of our allies.