Deputy President Paul Mashatile officiates Annual Police Commemoration Day, 7 Sept

The Deputy President of the Republic of South Africa, His Excellency, Mr Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile will on Sunday, 07 September 2025, join families of the Police Officers and Reservists who lost their lives in the line of duty at the annual South African Police Service (SAPS) Commemoration Day.

The event will take place at the SAPS Memorial Site at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

This year’s event commemorates 27 members of the SAPS who have fallen in the line of duty in the 12 months between 01 April 2024 and 31 March 2025.

Members of the media wishing to attend the event are requested to submit credentials to Brigadier Athlenda Mathe (SAPS) on 082 040 8808 or Ms Linah Ledwaba (Presidency) on 066 240 7635.

Details of the commemoration are as follows:

Date: Sunday, 07 September 2025

Time: 10:00 (Broadcast Media houses to arrive at 05h30 before sweeping)

Venue: SAPS Memorial Site, Union Buildings, Pretoria

Note to media: Members of the media are reminded that no drones will be allowed for the duration of the programme.

Media enquiries:

Mr Keith Khoza

Acting Spokesperson to the Deputy President

Cell: 066 195 8840

Brigadier Athlenda Mathe

Cell: 082 040 8808