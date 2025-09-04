XJTLU welcomes over 950 new students around the world

On 2 September, XJTLU Global hosted an induction session to welcome more than 950 new international and exchange students from 65 countries around the world. The exchange students come from more than 46 partner universities, including Sciences Pro Strasbourg, France; Ca’ Foscari University of Venice, Italy; Tecnológico de Monterrey, Mexico; and Chulalongkorn University, Thailand.

XJTLU staff and international students

In her speech, Professor Qiuling Chao, Vice President for Student Affairs and Information at XJTLU, warmly welcomed the incoming students and shared the University’s vision.

“At XJTLU, we combine Eastern and Western educational philosophies, uphold the standards of Chinese education, and embrace innovative teaching methods,” she said.

“Innovation, harmony, openness, integration, communication, diversity, trust, internationalisation, networking, research, and support – these are the values that define our University.”

Professor Chao also expressed her hopes for the students: “I hope you will develop a deep cross-cultural understanding, acquire knowledge and skills, think critically, and grow into professionals with a truly international perspective.”

Professor Qiuling Chao

A supportive start

The induction covered essential information to help students transition smoothly into both university life and living in China. Key topics included Chinese language courses, student support services, campus safety and health protocols, visa and legal compliance, student attendance policies, wellbeing and mental health resources, and more.

Kirsty Mattinson, Director of XJTLU Global, welcoming international students

Markus Davis, International Student Support Officer at XJTLU Global, introducing university policies to international students

After the event, Kirsty Mattinson, Director of XJTLU Global, said: “It’s great to see so many new international students joining XJTLU. This year, we’ve got the highest number of international students ever, and also with a lot of diversity from 65 countries, as you could see from students and new members of our community from all over the world.”

Student voices

Many students expressed excitement about beginning their XJTLU journey in Suzhou.

Lisa Léna Stock, an exchange student from Sciences Po Strasbourg, France, said: “Suzhou amazed me as a vast and dynamic city. Even though I haven’t fully explored Suzhou yet, I already enjoy its balance between the ancient and the modern, tradition and innovation, the past and the future. Suzhou has indeed a rich cultural soil, from its food to its landscapes.

“Feeling anxious is only natural when embarking on a new journey far from home, but thankfully, feeling welcomed and supported by XJTLU and its members made me feel a bit better. Moreover, the opening ceremony had me excited for the year that is to come, with vibrant artistic performances and inspiring speeches.”

Kristina Belykh, from Russia, studies MSc Operations and Supply Chain Management at XJTLU’s International Business School Suzhou. She said the University has organised many events for international students, which have helped her feel integrated into the XJTLU environment.

“Although the classes have not yet begun, I already feel very comfortable here. XJTLU has provided me with tremendous support throughout the adaptation process. I’m truly glad that at XJTLU I have the opportunity to interact and build friendships with students from different countries.

“I hope that studying here will not only allow me to acquire the necessary knowledge but also broaden my horizons, meet inspiring people, and build a successful career,” she said.

Ongoing support

As the semester begins, XJTLU Global will continue to support its growing international community and provide a welcoming home for students from all over the world.

Markus Davis, International Student Support Officer at XJTLU Global, said after the event: “I think it’s amazing to see more than 950 new faces from all over the world gathered in one room. It’s a little sad that this moment only happens once, but at least they’re here – everyone looks happy and healthy, and I hope they settle in quickly.”

Lin Zhu, International Student Recruitment and Development Manager, said: “Nothing is more rewarding than seeing the cheerful smiles from our new international students. I look forward to talking with them further and getting to know about each of their journeys finding XJTLU.”

By Xinmin Han

Edited by Patricia Pieterse

Photos by Yiming Cai

Editorial support courtesy of XJTLU Global