Cowboy Poetry, Music, and Storytelling Return to Fredericksburg, Texas this Fall

FREDERICKSBURG, TX, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 6th Annual Texas Hill Country Cowboy Gathering (THCCG) rides back into Fredericksburg November 14th and 15th, 2025, bringing two days of Western music, cowboy poetry, and storytelling to the heart of the Hill Country. The festival showcases internationally acclaimed, regional, and local talent while celebrating the enduring legend and spirit of the American cowboy.

Founded by John Maraglia, THCCG is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to preserving and promoting the ranching and cowboy traditions of the Old and New West through song, poetry, and art.

Friday Night at Bellavita Ranch:

Festivities begin Friday at The Swamp Angel on Bellavita Ranch in Hye, Texas, with an evening of music, poetry, and authentic Texas barbecue. Doors open at 3:00 p.m., dinner is served at 5:00 p.m., and the concert begins at 6:30 p.m. Featured performers include Pipp Gillette & Lloyd Wright, Joel Nelson, and Chris Ryden.

Saturday Night at Rockbox Theater:

On Saturday, the spotlight turns to Rockbox Theater in Fredericksburg for a 7:00 p.m. concert featuring Andy Hedges, Pipp Gillette & Lloyd Wright, along with Brigid & Johnny Reedy.

The Reedys are a sibling singer-songwriter duo from Southwest Montana: “Johnny and I are so excited to be returning to Fredericksburg, where we’ll get to visit with old friends and make new ones,” says Brigid Reedy. “We are always inspired when we get to experience the culture and beauty of the Texas Hill Country.”

Andy Hedges—a festival organizer and celebrated performer who has graced the stages of Carnegie Hall and the Grand Ole Opry—adds, “The Texas Hill Country Cowboy Gathering is always a fun event with beautiful fall weather, and some of the best cowboy poets and musicians coming to Fredericksburg. This year will be extra special with the Friday night dinner concert at the Swamp Angel on Bellavita Ranch. Don’t miss it!”

Western folk artist Chris Ryden reflects on the setting: “It’s a unique place on the easternmost edge of where the western frontier began. Here, you can listen to cowboy culture as it was, as it is, and as it should always be.”

Learn more about the performers.

Tickets and details are available at texashillcountrycowboygathering.com.

