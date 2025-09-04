Danielle Campbell Recognized by Influential Women 2025

FOSTER CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influential Women proudly features Danielle Campbell in its 2025 spotlight, recognizing her as a transformative leader in learning services with over two decades of experience shaping enablement and education strategies for high-growth technology companies. As Vice President of Enablement & Education at Coupa Software, Danielle leads initiatives that empower customers, partners, and employees with the skills and knowledge required to succeed in an ever-evolving digital landscape. Her work emphasizes workforce transformation, upskilling, reskilling, and the creation of scalable, innovative training programs that drive adoption and ensure customer success across Coupa’s global ecosystem.Danielle’s career highlights include senior leadership roles at Adobe, Infor, Red Hat, and Hortonworks, where she pioneered global learning strategies, digital learning services, and revenue enablement programs. Her contributions to the field have been widely recognized, including receiving the 2023 Social Learning Leader of the Year Award and serving as President of the Customer Education Management Association (CEdMA). She holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and refined her executive leadership skills through the Women’s Executive Development Program at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.A passionate advocate for professional growth and mentorship, Danielle attributes her success to a dedication to continuous learning, the guidance of remarkable mentors, and the courage to advocate for herself and others. She encourages young women entering the technology industry to “stand tall, be proud of your voice, and own your space confidently.”Authenticity, continuous growth, and creating meaningful impact through learning and development are values Danielle holds most dear, both professionally and personally. Her strategic vision, coupled with her focus on measurable outcomes, positions her as a leader driving innovation and transformation in workforce education.Through her work, Danielle Campbell continues to inspire and empower professionals worldwide, demonstrating that learning is not merely a function of business—it is a catalyst for growth, innovation, and long-term success. With her unwavering commitment to education, enablement, and mentorship, she is helping shape the future of the technology industry, ensuring that organizations and their people are equipped to thrive in today’s rapidly changing environment.Learn More about Danielle Campbell:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/profile/danielle-campbell Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.