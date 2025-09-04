China Leading Precision Stamping Mould Manufacturer Shines at The GMIS Summit

KUNSHAN, JIANGSU, CHINA, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As a leading enterprise in the field of precision manufacturing, Kunshan ShiBaoDe Precision Mould Co., Ltd. has always been at the forefront of industry innovation. Its recent presence at the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit (GMIS) serves as a testament to its commitment to excellence and its pivotal role in the global supply chain. This blog post delves into the significance of the GMIS Summit, the current landscape of the precision stamping mould industry, and highlights how Kunshan ShiBaoDe ’s core strengths and innovative solutions are shaping the future of this critical sector.The GMIS Summit: A Nexus for Global IndustrialisationThe Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit, or GMIS, is a premier platform that brings together leaders from government, business, and civil society to discuss the future of manufacturing. Founded in 2017, the summit aims to advance manufacturing and industrialisation in line with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. It serves as a global forum for addressing the most pressing challenges and opportunities in the industrial sector, from adopting new technologies like AI and automation to building resilient supply chains and fostering sustainable development. GMIS acts as a crucial stage for companies to showcase their innovations, forge new partnerships, and contribute to the global dialogue on industrial growth. For a company like Kunshan ShiBaoDe, a presence at such an event is not just about brand visibility; it's about positioning itself as a key player in the next wave of industrial evolution.The Precision Stamping Mould Industry: The Backbone of Modern ManufacturingAt the heart of the manufacturing revolution lies precision. The production of complex, high-performance components for industries like automotive, electronics, and medical devices hinges on the quality and accuracy of a single, foundational tool: the mould. Specifically, precision stamping moulds are essential for mass-producing intricate metal parts with exceptional accuracy, efficiency, and consistency. They are the silent enablers of technological progress, ensuring that products from smartphones to electric vehicle batteries meet stringent quality and performance standards.The industry is currently undergoing a transformative phase. Driven by the rapid growth of new energy vehicles (NEVs), renewable energy technologies, and the semiconductor sector, the demand for highly sophisticated stamping moulds is skyrocketing. This shift necessitates moulds that can handle new materials, complex designs, and extremely tight tolerances. The future of the industry is defined by several key trends:Miniaturisation and Complexity: As electronic and medical devices shrink, the components within them become smaller and more complex, requiring moulds with micrometer-level precision.New Materials: The rise of NEVs and hydrogen fuel cells requires stamping moulds to work with advanced materials like high-strength steel, lightweight alloys, and corrosion-resistant bipolar plates, presenting new challenges for mould design and manufacturing.Digitalisation and Automation: The integration of CAD/CAM/CAE technologies, advanced sensors, and automation is making the mould manufacturing process more efficient, reducing lead times and ensuring consistent quality.Green Manufacturing: With a global push for sustainability, there is an increasing emphasis on energy-efficient manufacturing processes and the use of eco-friendly materials, which in turn influences mould design.Companies that can successfully navigate these trends—by investing in R&D, adopting new technologies, and providing comprehensive solutions—are the ones poised for success. This is where Kunshan ShiBaoDe stands out.Kunshan ShiBaoDe: Pushing the Boundaries of PrecisionKunshan ShiBaoDe Precision Mould Co., Ltd. was founded in 2010 with a clear mission: to be a leader in precision mould design, processing, and manufacturing. The company’s journey to becoming a modern, leading enterprise is built on its core strengths and a deep understanding of its customers' needs. Located in Kunshan, a hub for high-tech manufacturing, the company has leveraged its strategic location and technical expertise to provide customers with complete, end-to-end solutions. This is not just about selling a product; it’s about partnering with clients from initial concept to final production, a key competitive advantage in a complex industry.The company’s product portfolio is highly specialised and directly addresses the demands of the most dynamic and fastest-growing sectors of the global economy. Its main products and their critical applications include:Moulds for Hydrogen Bipolar Plates: A standout product is the hydrogen bipolar plate mould (Model: SBD-001A2). Bipolar plates are a crucial component of hydrogen fuel cells. The precision and durability of these plates directly impact the efficiency and lifespan of the fuel cell stack. Kunshan ShiBaoDe’s expertise in creating these moulds positions the company as a vital partner in the hydrogen energy ecosystem, a sector with immense future potential.Lithium Battery Moulds: The company's moulds for new energy power and energy storage batteries (Model: SBD-001A1) are essential for producing the components that power electric vehicles and large-scale energy storage systems. As the world transitions to renewable energy, the demand for high-quality, high-performance batteries is unprecedented. Kunshan ShiBaoDe’s technology ensures the production of highly precise components that are critical for battery safety and performance.High-Precision Semiconductor Lead Frame Moulds: In the semiconductor industry, lead frames are used to support and connect semiconductor chips. The precision of these components is paramount for the functionality of microchips. The company’s high-precision semiconductor lead frame moulds (Model: SBD-001A4) enable the mass production of these intricate parts, solidifying its role in the global semiconductor supply chain.Automotive/Mobile Connector Moulds: The automotive and mobile phone industries require a vast number of high-precision connectors. Kunshan ShiBaoDe provides the moulds for these components, showcasing its versatility and ability to cater to the diverse needs of the consumer electronics and automotive sectors.The company's core advantages extend beyond its product line. Its commitment to providing "a complete set of solutions" means that clients can rely on them for everything from initial design and high-speed milling services to precision stamping and quality control. This holistic approach, combined with their focus on high-quality wire-cut EDM parts and custom-designed punches, makes them an indispensable partner for clients who require bespoke, high-tolerance components.In a global market where precision, quality, and reliability are non-negotiable, Kunshan ShiBaoDe’s reputation for excellence has attracted a wide range of clients. While specific customer names are proprietary, the company’s product applications indicate a client base that includes leading manufacturers in the new energy, automotive, and semiconductor industries. These are companies that operate at the cutting edge of technology and rely on trusted suppliers to maintain their competitive edge. Kunshan ShiBaoDe's ability to consistently deliver high-quality, high-precision moulds has cemented its status as a go-to partner for these industry leaders.For more information, visit the company's official website: https://www.sbdmold.com/

