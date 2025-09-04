Furniture Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2034 | IKEA Group, Ashley Furniture Industries

Furniture Market - On the basis of distribution channel, the offline stores segment was the major revenue generator in 2023.?

The global furniture market size was valued at $556.3 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $840.5 billionby 2034, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2024 to 2034.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ furniture market " was valued at $556.3 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $840.5 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 4% from 2024 to 2034. Furniture comprises movable objects designed to support human activities such as seating, sleeping, and storage. It is classified in different types that include chairs, tables, beds, sofas, cabinets, and desks. Chairs & sofas provide seating, tables facilitate dining & work, beds offer a place for rest, and cabinets & desks provide storage & organization solutions. It enhances functionality, comfort, and aesthetic appeal in homes, offices, and public spaces. Its design reflects cultural and stylistic trends, often serving as a medium for artistic expression. Quality furniture balances form & function and contributes to the overall atmosphere and usability of a space.📚 𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5147 The Study Will Help the Readers-1. Acknowledge the complete market dynamics.2. Inspect the competitive scenario along with the future market landscape with the help of different strictures such as Porter’s five forces and parent/peer market.3. Understand the impact of government regulations during the Covid-19 pandemic and evaluate the market throughout the global health crisis.4. Consider the portfolios of the major market players operational in the market coupled with the comprehensive study of the products and services they offer.The Furniture Market Analysis is done on the basis of type, material, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of type, the market is divided into residential, office and outdoor furniture. As per material, the market is segregated into wood, metal, plastic. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into online sales channels and offline stores. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 @: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5147 Players operating in the global furniture market have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their furniture market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. Key players profiled in this report include InterIKEA GroupAshley Furniture Industries Inc.Durham Furniture Inc.American SignatureRaymour & FlaniganJason Furniture (HangZhou) Co., LtdOppein Home Group Inc.La-Z-Boy Inc.Kimball InternationalWilliams-Sonoma, Inc.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/9ad6e109e4cf3cdf16af9e3dd8273e70 KEY FINDINGS OF STUDYBy type, the residential segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2023.?Depending on material, the wood segment was the dominant segment in the global furniture market during the furniture market analysis period.??On the basis of distribution channel, the offline stores segment was the major revenue generator in 2023.?Region wise, Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor in 2023.?𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/adventure-tourism-market 𝐏𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/pet-food-market 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/travel-retail-market

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.