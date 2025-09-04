Parcel ABC Launches Free Tariff Analysis Tool

Parcel ABC launches free global tariff analysis tool

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Parcel ABC today introduced its Free Tariff Analysis Tool, offering access to global tariff schedules, trade agreements, and regulatory insights. The tool is available at https://www.parcelabc.com/page/customs-duties/39 “Parcel ABC has always been committed to breaking down barriers in global logistics,” said Neringa Sidabraitė. “With this tool, we’re giving businesses of all sizes the ability to understand tariffs and trade rules more clearly—helping them save time, reduce costs, and stay competitive in international markets.”Key Free FeaturesDaily Updates: Tariff rates refreshed dailyComprehensive Global Reach: Multi-country coverageTrade Agreements: Preferential tariff provisions and rules of originAdvanced Tariff Data: Includes ADD, CVD, and Ad-Valorem TariffsPremium ADAMftd Services for Registered UsersAs an ICTTM partner, Parcel ABC provides discounted access to ADAMftd.Registered users gain:Real-world pricing of products globallyVerified company profiles and contactsSupply chain information on importers and exportersMarket demand informationSpecial Offer: Packages start at $1,200 USD per year via Parcel ABC’s affiliate portal: https://adamftd.com/parcel-abc/ About Parcel ABCParcel ABC is a global logistics platform connecting businesses and individuals with reliable courier and shipping solutions worldwide. Using innovative technology, Parcel ABC provides fast, cost-effective, and transparent delivery services by integrating hundreds of local and international courier networks into a single platform. Customers benefit from competitive pricing, flexible options, and a seamless experience in sending parcels across borders. Learn more at www.parcelabc.com About the International Centre for Trade Transparency and ADAMftdThe International Centre for Trade Transparency (ICTTM) is a UK-incorporated spin-off of the International Trade Council, founded in 2022 with a mandate to bring unparalleled transparency to global commerce. ICTTM has established Memoranda of Understanding with governments, national and regional chambers of commerce, and leading industry associations to democratize access to import-export data and level the playing field for businesses of all sizes. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, ADAMftd (Advanced Data Analytics and Modeling for Foreign Trade Data), ICTTM delivers the largest collection of global trade data in the world, consolidating billions of customs records, 257 million company profiles, and 120 million verified contacts into a single, AI-powered SaaS platform. By unifying historical and live trade flows, tariff schedules, free-trade-agreement details, and shipment insights, ADAMftd empowers businesses, governments, and researchers with instant, reliable market intelligence, and trade compliance information. Learn more at www.icttm.org and www.adamftd.com Neringa SidabraitėBusiness Development ManagerParcel ABC5 Underwood Street, London, N1 7LY, United KingdomEmail: dev@parcelabc.comPhone: +44 2037696985

