Mobile Payment Secure Digital Cards Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Mobile Payment Secure Digital Cards Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Mobile Payment Secure Digital Cards Market?

The market size of secure digital cards for mobile payment has seen a swift expansion in recent times. This market is projected to escalate from $32.37 billion in 2024 to $36.82 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7%. The phenomenal growth seen in the historic era can be traced back to factors such as a surge in smartphone usage, amplified acceptance of digital wallets, growing consumer inclination towards contactless payments, enhanced access to mobile internet, and a heightened emphasis on securing payments.

The market for secure digital cards in mobile payments is predicted to experience swift expansion in the coming years, soaring to $60.82 billion in 2029 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. The projected increase in this period is due to the escalating demand for fluid omnichannel payments, an increasing requirement for instantaneous payment processing, the rising occurrence of cyber threats in financial services, burgeoning investments in mobile payment infrastructure, and the surge in urbanization and smart city projects. Key trend projections for this period include the advancement in secure element technology, incorporation with biometric identification, miniaturization and malleability in form factors, extensive research and development in secure chips with less power consumption, and novel developments in offline mobile transaction abilities.

Download a free sample of the mobile payment secure digital cards market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=26837&type=smp

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Mobile Payment Secure Digital Cards Market?

The continued escalation of smartphone usage rates plays a significant role in driving the growth of the market for mobile payment secure digital cards. The term 'smartphone penetration' pertains to the proportion of individuals in a particular region or market who own or frequently use smartphones. Surge in smartphone usage rates can be attributed to improved access to the internet, economical devices, and increasing demand for mobile digital services. These surging rates create a favorable environment for the adoption of mobile payment secure digital cards by providing user-friendly access to digital wallets, rendering them perfect for risk-free, contactless transactions. This has lessened the dependency on physical cards as it gives immediate, tokenized payments, thereby improving user convenience and the security of transactions. For example, as per the GSM Association, a non-profit organization based in the UK, in October 2023, nearly 4.3 billion people, which accounts for 53% of the global population, accessed the internet using their own smartphones. Around 80% of people who use mobile internet now have 4G or 5G smartphones, marking an increase of 330 million people from 2022 to 2023. As a result, the ongoing climb in smartphone usage rates is stimulating market growth for mobile payment secure digital cards.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Mobile Payment Secure Digital Cards Market?

Major players in the Mobile Payment Secure Digital Cards Global Market Report 2025 include:

• American Express Company

• Mastercard Inc

• Thales S.A.

• STMicroelectronics N.V.

• Infineon Technologies AG

• NXP Semiconductors N.V.

• Giesecke+Devrient GmbH

• IDEMIA Identity And Security France SAS

• Revolut Ltd.

• HID Global Corporation

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Mobile Payment Secure Digital Cards Market In The Globe?

Leading firms engaged in the mobile payment secure digital cards arena are concentrating on the creation of high-end technology solutions like mobile virtual card applications, in a bid to offer secure, contactless payment experiences to their users. These applications generate temporary, secure card numbers on smartphones, facilitating online or contactless payments without having to use a physical card. For example, Mastercard Inc., a credit card company based in the United States, introduced the Mastercard Mobile Virtual Card App in April 2024. The App's purpose is to make the process of managing travel and business expenses more streamlined and secure. The application allows virtual commercial cards to be conveniently added to digital wallets, with improved security provided by features like biometric verification and tokenization. Additionally, it comes with advanced expenditure controls to ensure compliance, real-time transaction tracking across various financial institutions, and automatic reconciliation made possible through a user-friendly interface.

What Segments Are Covered In The Mobile Payment Secure Digital Cards Market Report?

The mobile payment secure digital cards market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Contactless Payment Secure Digital Cards, Magstripe Payment Secure Digital Cards, Chip And Personal Identification Number (PIN) Payment Secure Digital Cards, Mobile Wallet Integration Cards

2) By Technology: Near Field Communication, Europay MasterCard And Visa, Quick Response (QR) Code Payment Technology, Bluetooth Low Energy

3) By Payment Method: Credit And Debit Card Payments, Bank Transfer Payments, Cryptocurrency Payments, Prepaid Card Payments, Digital Currency Payments

4) By Application: Retail, Hospitality, Transportation, Healthcare, Other Applications

5) By End User: Individual, Commercial

Subsegments:

1) By Contactless Payment Secure Digital Cards: Dual Interface Secure Digital Cards, Near Field Communication Enabled Secure Digital Cards, Tap And Go Secure Digital Cards, Contactless Prepaid Secure Digital Cards

2) By Magstripe Payment Secure Digital Cards: Single Track Magnetic Stripe Secure Digital Cards, Dual Track Magnetic Stripe Secure Digital Cards, High Coercivity Magnetic Stripe Secure Digital Cards, Low Coercivity Magnetic Stripe Secure Digital Cards

3) By Chip And Personal Identification Number (PIN) Payment Secure Digital Cards: Integrated Circuit Chip Secure Digital Cards, Smart Chip Secure Digital Cards, Authentication Based Secure Digital Cards, Encrypted Personal Identification Number Secure Digital Cards

4) By Mobile Wallet Integration Cards: Bank Linked Mobile Wallet Secure Digital Cards, Closed Loop Mobile Wallet Secure Digital Cards, Tokenized Payment Secure Digital Cards, Application Embedded Secure Digital Cards

View the full mobile payment secure digital cards market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/mobile-payment-secure-digital-cards-global-market-report

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Mobile Payment Secure Digital Cards Market?

In the 2024 global market report for mobile payment secure digital cards, North America emerged as the leading region. The expected growth trend for this region is also included in the report. Aside from North America, the report comprehensively covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Mobile Payment Secure Digital Cards Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Secure Digital Card Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/secure-digital-card-global-market-report

Mobile Payment Technologies Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/mobile-payment-technologies-global-market-report

Consumer Mobile Payment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/consumer-mobile-payment-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.