Graphy team with international attendees at JAAO 2025 in Tokyo, showcasing strong collaboration and global presence. Group photo of speakers, clinicians, and participants at the Japan Academy of Aligner Orthodontics 2025 annual meeting. Live presentation demonstrating Graphy SMA’s zero-attachment design and clinical advantages at JAAO 2025.

Graphy introduced Graphy Aligner at JAAO 2025, presenting new clinical evidence, Japan’s orthodontic role, and its recent KOSDAQ listing.

Graphy SMA(Shape Memory Aligner) enables clinicians to deliver efficient, patient-centered care with a workflow that unites diagnosis, design, and fabrication.” — Dr. Kenji Ojima, President of JAAO

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Graphy Showcases Next-Generation Orthodontic Solutions at JAAO 2025]At the annual meeting of the Japan Academy of Aligner Orthodontics (JAAO), Korean dental materials company Graphy Inc. presented new clinical data demonstrating the effectiveness of its flagship solution, Graphy Aligner. The event marked the company’s most significant introduction to the Japanese orthodontic community to date.Highlighting Japan’s Role in Global OrthodonticsIn his opening remarks, Dr. Kenji Ojima, President of JAAO and author of Aligner Generation, underscored Japan’s central role in shaping the future of orthodontics. He also noted Graphy’s recent successful listing on Korea’s KOSDAQ exchange and formally introduced the company’s rebranded aligner—previously known as SMA ( Shape Memory Aligner )—as Graphy Aligner. The name change, he emphasized, reflects the product’s clear differentiation from conventional thermoformed aligners.Clinical Evidence and Core AdvantagesMultiple Japanese clinicians presented real-world case studies comparing Graphy Aligner to conventional systems. Reported benefits included:• Streamlined production: in-house fabrication from design to finish in under three hours.• Reduced reliance on attachments, simplifying treatment and improving aesthetics.• Gentle, continuous force application, minimizing patient discomfort.• Adaptability across age groups, including children in the mixed-dentition stage and adult patients.Field feedback indicated improved efficiency for dental technicians, reduced procedural stress for clinicians, and greater comfort for patients.Orthodontics Beyond Tooth MovementA recurring theme at JAAO 2025 was the evolving role of orthodontics as a form of comprehensive, patient-centered care. Presenters stressed that treatment success depends not only on appliances, but also on broader factors such as nutrition, oral hygiene, and lifestyle. Poor dietary habits or inadequate oral care can delay tooth movement or trigger complications, speakers noted, highlighting the need for collaboration among orthodontists, technicians, nutritionists, and auxiliary staff.Graphy executives emphasized that their aligner system aligns with this new paradigm by enabling clinicians to oversee the entire workflow—from diagnosis and design to fabrication—while maintaining predictability and patient convenience.Expanding Resin Solutions Across DentistryBeyond aligners, Graphy has developed a wide-ranging resin portfolio covering nearly all areas of dentistry: prosthetic applications (inlays, onlays, crowns, bridges), partial and full dentures, mouthguards, and model-making. The company’s denture resins are lightweight and durable, while its model resins achieve high dimensional accuracy due to low shrinkage. Together, these solutions reinforce Graphy’s positioning as a provider of integrated dental materials rather than a single-product manufacturer.Looking AheadGraphy announced continued investment in automation, resin quality improvement, and international patent expansion. Recent accolades, including an award from Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, were cited as evidence of the company’s technological credibility.The JAAO meeting, attendees agreed, was a milestone in establishing Graphy as a collaborative partner for Japanese orthodontists. As the company strengthens partnerships in Japan, it aims to advance new standards of efficiency and patient-centered orthodontic care not only regionally but worldwide.

