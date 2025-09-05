Film Insurance Agency Expands DICE Coverage Solutions to Satisfy Industry Needs

MFE Insurance, Los Angeles - Company logo

MFE Insurance is expanding its national DICE coverage to meet the changing needs of the film industry, keeping production crews compliant and covered.

MFE Insurance empowers filmmakers with coverage that safeguards productions and supports creativity without compromise.” — Alec Roberts

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MFE Insurance, a trusted national provider of specialized coverage for the entertainment, cannabis, and event industries, is reinforcing its commitment to filmmakers and producers by offering robust DICE insurance policies across the U.S. Designed for Documentaries, Industrial Films, Commercials, and Educational Productions, DICE insurance provides essential coverage tailored to the fast-paced, high-stakes world of short-term media projects.As the film and media industry sees renewed regulatory attention, particularly in key production hubs like California, industry professionals are under increasing pressure to ensure full compliance with local laws, union requirements, and safety protocols. MFE Insurance is stepping up to meet that need, offering comprehensive and scalable insurance solutions for filmmakers who can’t afford to take risks, on or off the set.MFE’s nationwide DICE insurance policies are ideal for short-form and non-theatrical productions, offering coverages such as:⦁ General Liability Insurance⦁ Owned & Rented Equipment Coverage⦁ Workers’ Compensation⦁ Errors & Omissions (E&O)⦁ Hired & Non-Owned Auto Liability⦁ Props, Sets, and Wardrobe Insurance⦁ Extra Expense & Cast CoverageMFE Insurance has earned a reputation nationwide for helping production companies, freelance creators, and content studios navigate logistical challenges such as offering direct online quotes, rapid policy issuance, and expert customer support. With some states increasing enforcement around unpermitted shoots and uninsured productions, MFE ensures clients are equipped with the documentation and coverage they need to operate legally and confidently.In addition to its DICE insurance solutions, MFE Insurance also offers custom packages for Cannabis Businesses, Live Events, and Nightlife Venues helping companies operate smoothly in high-risk, high-reward industries.MFE Insurance is headquartered at 1019 E. 4th Pl., Los Angeles, CA 90013. For more information, call (213) 266-1855 or visit https://www.mfeinsurance.com/ ###

