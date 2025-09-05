Film Insurance Agency Expands DICE Coverage Solutions to Satisfy Industry Needs
MFE Insurance is expanding its national DICE coverage to meet the changing needs of the film industry, keeping production crews compliant and covered.
As the film and media industry sees renewed regulatory attention, particularly in key production hubs like California, industry professionals are under increasing pressure to ensure full compliance with local laws, union requirements, and safety protocols. MFE Insurance is stepping up to meet that need, offering comprehensive and scalable insurance solutions for filmmakers who can’t afford to take risks, on or off the set.
MFE’s nationwide DICE insurance policies are ideal for short-form and non-theatrical productions, offering coverages such as:
⦁ General Liability Insurance
⦁ Owned & Rented Equipment Coverage
⦁ Workers’ Compensation
⦁ Errors & Omissions (E&O)
⦁ Hired & Non-Owned Auto Liability
⦁ Props, Sets, and Wardrobe Insurance
⦁ Extra Expense & Cast Coverage
MFE Insurance has earned a reputation nationwide for helping production companies, freelance creators, and content studios navigate logistical challenges such as offering direct online quotes, rapid policy issuance, and expert customer support. With some states increasing enforcement around unpermitted shoots and uninsured productions, MFE ensures clients are equipped with the documentation and coverage they need to operate legally and confidently.
In addition to its DICE insurance solutions, MFE Insurance also offers custom packages for Cannabis Businesses, Live Events, and Nightlife Venues helping companies operate smoothly in high-risk, high-reward industries.
MFE Insurance is headquartered at 1019 E. 4th Pl., Los Angeles, CA 90013. For more information, call (213) 266-1855 or visit https://www.mfeinsurance.com/.
