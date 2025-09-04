GBA Completes Innovative Glass Block Installation at W New York Union Square Hotel

Cutting-edge integral steel grid system transforms luxury hotel lobby with over 5,000 glass blocks in a complex curved configuration.

We could not be happier with your product and services. We relied on you quite a bit. Can’t imagine having another vendor without your expertise and patience. ” — Neal Harrod, Rockwell Group

MEDINA, OH, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GBA Architectural Products + Services has unveiled its innovative Architectural Grid System for Glass Block with a high-profile debut at the newly redesigned W New York Union Square Hotel. The installation, part of a dramatic lobby renovation by the Rockwell Group, integrates two-story curved glass block walls into the hotel’s grand staircase design, showcasing the precision, flexibility, and visual impact of GBA's latest structural system.

GBA Architectural Products + Services is a leader in historic renovations as well as structural glass flooring, glass block design, engineering, and installations. This project showcases the company's innovative engineering capabilities and represents a significant milestone with the introduction of their new, patent-pending Architectural Grid System.

Working in collaboration with award-winning hospitality design firm Rockwell Group, general contractor Capital Builders Group, and architects Beyer Blinder Belle, the installation features over 5,000 individual glass blocks arranged in curved walls with multiple radii, creating a visually striking space that reflects luxury and design sophistication. Facing complex spatial constraints and a requirement for seamless curves with varying radii, the Rockwell Group turned to GBA for a custom-engineered solution.

Traditional mortared installation methods proved unworkable due to minimal clearance and intricate wall geometry. GBA responded with its patent-pending Architectural Grid System—a steel framework that individually supports each 6" x 6" glass block using foam spacers and structural silicone, allowing for tight radii. The installation enables backlighting effects that create the distinctive appearance envisioned by the design team, with the glass block walls following the "oculus" layout of the lobby and staircase architecture.

"We could not be happier with your product and services. We relied on you quite a bit,” said Neal Harrod, Rockwell Group. “Can’t imagine having another vendor without your expertise and patience. Jeff was especially great throughout the entire experience."

Engineering and Design Innovation

The innovative solution involved:

• Custom-fabricated steel grids laser-cut to exact specifications for each wall's unique radius

• 6" x 6" ice pattern glass blocks for seamless flow around curved surfaces

• Clear structural silicone glazing for an "all-glass look"

• Steel tube supports extending over 27 feet in length

• Precision-engineered concrete curbs for load distribution

• Modular grid sections weighing less than 150 pounds for safe installation

• Foam spacers wrapping each glass block for precise positioning

• Shop drawings and templates ensuring flawless field execution

"This project stands as a testament to our decades-long proficiency in the construction field, particularly in the specialized domain of glass block installations," continued Boesch. "The amalgamation of our extensive knowledge and experience, coupled with a visionary design firm such as Rockwell and the diligent expertise of the general contractor, Capital Builders, underscores our ability to undertake projects of substantial magnitude and complexity."

Historic Building Transformation

The W New York Union Square occupies the magnificent Guardian Life Building, a Second Empire landmark completed in 1911 that graces the northeast corner of Union Square. The building incorporates design motifs from traditional European architecture, with a grand four-story mansard roof and features that tie the design to French architecture. Rockwell Group originally transformed this grand building into a romantic, light-filled conservatory when the W first opened in 2000, and returned 25 years later to breathe new life into the beloved location.

About GBA Architectural Products + Services

Founded with expertise in glass block installation then expanding to design, engineering, and glass flooring, GBA Architectural Products + Services specializes in complex architectural structural glass projects. The company's innovative integral steel grid system and precision fabrication capabilities enable installations previously considered impossible with traditional methods. GBA serves clients nationwide from its facility in Medina, Ohio.

For more information about GBA Architectural Products + Services, visit www.GBAproducts.com or contact:

Steve Boesch

GBA Architectural Products + Services

1213 Medina Road

Medina, OH 44256

Phone: 330.239.0239

www.gbaproducts.com or contact steveb@gbaproducts.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.