2-Wheeler Fuel Tank Market to Reach $13.7 Billion by 2033 | CAGR 7.4%

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ 2-Wheeler Fuel Tank Market by Capacity (Less than 20 Liters and More than 20 Liters), Material Type (Metal and Plastic), by End User (Scooters, Bikes): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033″. The report provides an in-depth analysis of top segments, changing market trends, value chain, key investment pockets, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. The report is an essential and helpful source of information for leading market players, investors, new entrants, and stakeholders in formulating new strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.According to the report, The global 2-wheeler fuel tank market size was valued at USD 6.8 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach USD 13.7 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2024 to 2033.Get Research Report Sample Pages :The less than 20 liters segment to maintain its leadership throughout the forecast period.By capacity, the less than 20 liter segment held the highest market share in 2023, owing to the less than 20 liter tanks being generally manufactured for use in smaller vehicles, which have low fuel requirement, often between 4 to 8 liters, as they are designed for short-distance, urban travel. Urban and city commuters require compactness and efficiency, leading to smaller tanks design. In addition, two-wheelers have a high fuel efficiency compared to any other vehicle and the majority of smaller tank motorcycles are intended to be used in cities and for short travels.The metal segment to maintain its leadership segment throughout the forecast period.By material type, the metal segment held the highest market share in the 2-wheeler fuel tank market in 2023, owing to metal fuel tanks being highly durable and resistant to impact, making them a preferred choice over plastic alternatives, especially for adventure and touring motorcycles. Metals like steel and aluminum are strong and can withstand significant impacts, thus reducing the risk of fuel leaks or ruptures during accidents. Moreover, metal tanks are more robust and can endure daily wear and tear, ensuring a longer lifespan compared to many plastic tanks. Similarly, metal 2-wheeler fuel tanks can easily be repaired and thus incur low maintenance costs.Buy this Complete Report (280 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:The bikes segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.By end user, the bike segment held the highest market share in 2023, owing to suitability of bikes for short-distance travel, thus making them a good option for use in daily commuting and for commercial activities such as small-scale or last mile deliveries. Moreover, in emerging markets such as India, Southeast Asia, and Africa, the growth in middle class and increased disposable income, makes motorcycles more accessible to a larger pool of population. Many individuals in these regions prefer motorcycles for personal transportation due to affordability and practicality. Furthermore, there is a growing trend of motorcycle clubs and organized bike events, which are further driving the motorcycle segment demand.Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market in 2033.By region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, owing to growing traffic congestion and increasing fuel prices, many countries shifting towards 2 wheelers. In addition, countries such as China have initiated various measures to promote green transportation and implemented regulations regarding vehicle emissions, which contribute to the 2-wheeler fuel tank market growth. For example, China introduced the three-year Action Plan, the “Blue Sky Defense War” and has taken steps such as implementing the China VI emission standard, promoting the adoption of 2-wheelers, improving fuel quality, and helping to reduce traffic congestion.Enquiry Before Buying :Leading Market Players: –Suzuki Motor CorporationLumax IndustriesHarley DavidsonWalbroRoyal EnfieldA.G Industries Pvt. Ltd.Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd.GOSHI GIKEN CO., LTD.Honda Motor Co. LtdThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global 2-wheeler fuel tank market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. Browse More Trending Reports :Automotive Seat Climate Systems MarketAutomotive Suspension MarketTruck Suspension System MarketContainer Handling Equipment Market 