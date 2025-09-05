Manufactured Homes Market to Reach $37.18 Billion by 2029 with 6.7% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Manufactured Homes Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Manufactured Homes Market Size And Growth?

The market size of manufactured homes has seen a significant growth surge in recent years. The market, which is projected to expand from $26.85 billion in 2024 to $28.73 billion in 2025, is set to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. Factors such as the escalating housing affordability crisis, enhanced governmental incentives, broader financing alternatives, increase in demands in rural sectors, and elevated land prices can be attributed to the growth recorded during the historic period.

The market size for manufactured homes is predicted to experience substantial growth in the coming years, with projections suggesting a rise to $37.18 billion in 2029 and a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. Various factors contributing to this anticipated expansion during the forecast period include the increasing urban population, higher interest rates, the broadening of zoning laws and regulatory backing, a heightened focus on green, energy-saving living, and the surge in remote and mixed work settings. Key trends set to shape the market in the upcoming period include the incorporation of smart home technology, construction via 3D printing, the use of environmentally-friendly materials, integration with the smart grid, and automated manufacturing techniques.

Download a free sample of the manufactured homes market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=26958&type=smp

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Manufactured Homes Market?

The anticipated rise in residential construction is likely to propel growth in the manufactured homes market. The term residential construction denotes the procedures involved in the creation, refurbishment, or transformation of dwellings like houses, flats, condominiums, and townhouses. This process includes the stages of planning, designing, obtaining permits, and carrying out the actual construction. Urbanization and the subsequent demand for housing in burgeoning cities and suburbs are causing an upswing in residential construction. Manufactured homes offer a crucial contribution by delivering an economical, quick, and adaptable housing solution that addresses the increasing need for budget-friendly residences. For example, the number of completed private new homes in March 2024, according to data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, a government agency located in Australia, hit 30,992 homes. This statistic represents a rise of 3.7% from the previous December and a year-on-year expansion of 14.6% since March 2023. Furthermore, other private new residential completions increased to 14,844 units, indicating a rise of 5.6% compared to December 2023. Consequently, the surge in residential construction is fueling the growth of the manufactured homes market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Manufactured Homes Market?

Major players in the Manufactured Homes Global Market Report 2025 include:

- Clayton Homes Inc.

- Champion Home Builders Inc.

- Skyline Corporation

- Cavco Industries Inc.

- Legacy Housing Corporation

- Fleetwood Homes Inc.

- Palm Harbor Homes Inc.

- Ritz-Craft Corporation

- Silvercrest Homes Inc.

- Nobility Homes Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Manufactured Homes Market?

Key players in the manufactured homes market are concentrating on creating novel offerings, such as the manufactured duplex series, to cater to the increasing demand for multi-family living by providing cost-effective and space-friendly housing solutions. The manufactured duplex series implicates the production of two-unit homes in factories that are geared towards offering budget-friendly and efficient multi-family housing. These residences are built off-premises and delivered installation-ready, amalgamating speed, quality, and cost-effectiveness. For example, Champion Homes, a firm based in the US specializing in mobile and modular home production, unveiled a manufactured duplex series in March 2025. This series focuses on mitigating the affordable housing shortage by providing cost-saving, space-convenient multi-family living solutions nationwide. The manufactured duplex series from Champion Homes includes factory-made two-unit homes designed for quick deployment, uniform quality, and reduced building costs compared to conventional constructions. These duplexes provide personalizable floor plans and energy-saving designs and are perfect for urban infill, workforce housing, and community development undertakings.

How Is The Manufactured Homes Market Segmented?

The manufactured homes market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Single Family, Multi-Family

2) By Location: Private Property, Manufactured Housing (MH) Communities

3) By Application: Residential, Non-Residential

Subsegments:

1) By Single Family: Single-Section Homes, Multi-Section Homes

2) By Multi-Family: Duplex Units, Triplex Units, Fourplex Units

View the full manufactured homes market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/manufactured-homes-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Manufactured Homes Market?

In 2024, North America led the global market for manufactured homes and is forecasted to maintain the most rapid growth rate in the forthcoming years. The 2025 report on the manufactured homes global market encompasses various regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Manufactured Homes Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Residential Real Estate Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/residential-real-estate-global-market-report

Residential Building Construction Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/residential-building-construction-global-market-report

Factory Buildings Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/factory-buildings-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.