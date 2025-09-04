Berlin Barracks // Domestic Assault
SP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A3006228
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Dalton Maenpaa
STATION: VSP- Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 9/3/25 @ 2234
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 12, Middlesex
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Asif Kalim
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlesex, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 9/3/25 at approximately 2234 hours, Trooper's from the Berlin Barracks responded to a residence on VT RT 12 in Middlesex for a domestic disturbance. Subsequent investigation revealed that Asif Kalim (46) physically assaulted a household member. Asif Kalim was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 9/4/25 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 9/4/25
COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
