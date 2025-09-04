Submit Release
Berlin Barracks // Domestic Assault

 

 

SP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A3006228

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Dalton Maenpaa                        

STATION: VSP- Berlin                   

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 9/3/25 @ 2234

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 12, Middlesex

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Asif Kalim                                               

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlesex, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 9/3/25 at approximately 2234 hours, Trooper's from the Berlin Barracks responded to a residence on VT RT 12 in Middlesex for a domestic disturbance. Subsequent investigation revealed that Asif Kalim (46) physically assaulted a household member. Asif Kalim was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 9/4/25 at 1230 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/4/25           

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

