North America Self-Propelled Cordless Lawn Mower Market to Hit USD 5.0 Bn by 2035, Growing at 6.8% CAGR | TMR

North America Self-Propelled Cordless Lawn Mower Market

North America self-propelled cordless lawn mower market set for strong growth, fueled by green space expansion, home improvement, and eco-friendly demand

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The North America self-propelled cordless lawn mower market is undergoing rapid transformation, driven by changing consumer preferences, government initiatives to expand green spaces, and a strong cultural emphasis on landscaping. Valued at US$ 2.4 billion in 2024, the industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% between 2025 and 2035, reaching US$ 5.0 billion by 2035. The shift toward eco-friendly and low-maintenance lawn care equipment is redefining how homeowners and municipalities manage green spaces, creating strong growth opportunities across the region.Access key findings and insights from our Report in this sample - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=86487 Market Size and GrowthThe market is on a steady upward trajectory, fueled by the twin drivers of residential landscaping demand and government-backed investments in public green spaces. Rising disposable incomes and the increased value homeowners place on outdoor aesthetics have made lawn care an essential component of home improvement. On the institutional side, significant federal and state investments in recreational areas are creating a consistent demand base for efficient lawn maintenance equipment.The 6.8% CAGR projection reflects not only organic demand growth but also technological progress, particularly in battery efficiency and smart features. Self-propelled cordless lawn mowers are being increasingly adopted as replacements for gas-powered models, offering lower emissions, reduced maintenance, and quieter operation. This market shift is expected to accelerate as sustainability becomes a central theme in landscaping and homeownership.Market SegmentationThe North America self-propelled cordless lawn mower market can be segmented by product type, battery capacity, end-user, and distribution channel.• By Product Type, walk-behind self-propelled cordless lawn mowers dominate the market due to their ease of use, affordability, and suitability for residential lawns. Robotic and smart lawn mowers are gradually entering the space, though their adoption remains niche.• By Battery Capacity, models with higher voltage lithium-ion batteries are gaining traction, as consumers prioritize longer run-times and efficient mowing for larger lawns.• By End-User, the residential sector is the largest contributor, while commercial demand from landscaping companies and municipal authorities is steadily growing.• By Distribution Channel, both offline retail stores and online platforms are driving sales, with e-commerce platforms experiencing accelerated growth due to convenience and wider product choices.This segmentation highlights the market’s adaptability to diverse consumer needs, ranging from small suburban homeowners to professional landscaping services.Regional AnalysisThe United States dominates the North America market, thanks to its vast expanses of residential and commercial turf. The U.S. has over 40 million acres of lawn, alongside a 65.9% homeownership rate in 2023, according to the Census Bureau. The strong cultural association with well-kept lawns and backyard aesthetics continues to sustain high demand. Federal and state-level environmental regulations are also pushing consumers toward electric and battery-powered models, amplifying the shift away from gas-powered machines.Canada, while a smaller market, is expected to witness faster growth rates due to urbanization, rising homeownership, and provincial-level incentives for eco-friendly outdoor equipment. Programs in British Columbia and Quebec offering rebates on electric equipment are directly supporting adoption. Additionally, Canadian municipalities are actively investing in public parks and green corridors, creating long-term opportunities for self-propelled cordless lawn mower manufacturers.Market Drivers and ChallengesExpansion of Green Spaces through Government InitiativesGovernments in North America are increasingly investing in the development and maintenance of public parks and recreational areas. For example, the U.S. Department of the Interior allocated US$ 2.8 billion in 2024 under the Great American Outdoors Act to improve infrastructure and green spaces. Similarly, New York City’s US$ 500 million investment to expand public parks reflects the region-wide commitment to urban greening. These developments require frequent maintenance, thereby boosting demand for efficient, eco-friendly mowers.Growth in Residential Landscaping and Home ImprovementHomeownership trends and higher spending on outdoor aesthetics are significant drivers. In 2023, U.S. homeowners spent an average of US$ 13,667 on home improvement projects, with lawn care making up a significant share. Landscaping upgrades are known to increase property value by up to 15%, further motivating homeowners to invest in high-performance lawn care tools.ChallengesDespite strong growth prospects, the market faces several challenges. Battery limitations remain a concern, especially for larger lawns requiring extended run-times. High upfront costs compared to traditional push mowers may also deter price-sensitive consumers. Additionally, the entry of robotic lawn mowers presents competitive pressure, potentially shifting consumer interest away from manual self-propelled options.Competitive LandscapeThe North America self-propelled cordless lawn mower market is highly competitive, with several established and emerging players. Leading companies include Honda Power Equipment, John Deere, Husqvarna Group, Toro Company, Makita U.S.A., Inc., Briggs & Stratton, Ariens Company, EGO, Craftsman, and Greenworks Tools.These companies are actively investing in product innovation, particularly in battery technology and user-friendly features such as adjustable speed controls, ergonomic handles, and quick-fold systems. Mergers, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships are also shaping the market landscape as players look to strengthen their distribution networks and expand their portfolios. For instance, several players are collaborating with battery technology firms to enhance product performance.Buy this Premium Research Report for exclusive, in-depth insights - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=86487<ype=S Future OutlookLooking ahead to 2035, the market is poised for sustained growth as consumers and institutions increasingly favor environmentally responsible solutions. The continued decline in battery costs, coupled with improvements in energy density, will make cordless models more accessible and practical.Government-backed sustainability initiatives will ensure a stable demand base, while technological advancements will enhance performance, making battery-powered mowers comparable to or even superior to gas-powered alternatives. The rise of smart lawn care solutions and robotic mowers will further diversify the market, though self-propelled cordless models are expected to remain a core segment for homeowners seeking a balance of affordability and convenience.More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –Asia Pacific Cordless Power Tools Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/asia-pacific-cordless-power-tools-market.html Power Lawn and Garden Equipment Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/power-lawn-garden-equipment-market.html Electric Lawn Mower Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/electric-lawn-mower-market.html North America Robotic Lawn Mower Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/north-america-robotic-lawn-mower-market.html Cordless Drill Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/cordless-drills-market.html Cordless Appliances Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/cordless-appliances-market.html Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/residential-robotic-vacuum-cleaner-market.html Residential Water Softener Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/residential-water-softener-market.html Residential Food Waste Disposer Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/residential-food-waste-disposer-market.html Residential Mini Split Air Conditioning Systems Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/residential-mini-split-air-conditioning-systems-market.html North America Residential Outdoor Gas Fire Pits Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/north-america-residential-outdoor-gas-fire-pits-market.html North America Residential Furnace Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/north-america-residential-furnace-market.html About Transparency Market ResearchTransparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.Contact:Transparency Market Research Inc.CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,1000 N. West Street,Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USATel: +1-518-618-1030USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.