Lung Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market Size to Triple, Reaching USD 3.54 Billion by 2034 on 13.2% CAGR Surge

Lung Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market Lung Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market Size

The global lung cancer liquid biopsy market was valued at approximately USD 1.02 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 3.54 billion by 2034

The global lung cancer liquid biopsy market was valued at approximately USD 1.02 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 3.54 billion by 2034,(CAGR) of roughly 13.20% between 2025 and 2034” — Deepak Rupnar

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lung cancer remains the leading cause of global cancer mortality, with more than 2.2 million new cases annually. Traditional tissue biopsy is invasive, time-consuming, and often impractical in advanced or metastatic disease. Liquid biopsy—non-invasive sampling of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA), circulating tumor cells (CTCs), and exosomal biomarkers from blood or other biofluids—has emerged as a transformative diagnostic and monitoring tool.The global lung cancer liquid biopsy market Size was valued at approximately USD 1.02 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 3.54 billion by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 13.20% between 2025 and 2034.Access key findings and insights from our Report in this sample - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/lung-cancer-liquid-biopsy-market 1. Market IntroductionLiquid biopsy involves analyzing genetic, epigenetic, proteomic, and metabolomic information from tumor-derived materials circulating in biofluids. For lung cancer—where tumors are often heterogeneous and difficult to access—liquid biopsy offers:Minimal invasiveness (simple blood draw)Serial monitoring of treatment response and resistance mutationsFaster turnaround for therapeutic decision-makingDetection of minimal residual disease (MRD)Integration of next-generation sequencing (NGS), digital PCR, and ultrasensitive platforms is enhancing analytical sensitivity, enabling earlier detection of actionable driver mutations (EGFR, ALK, ROS1, KRAS, MET, BRAF).Key Insights:As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global lung cancer liquid biopsy market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 13.20% over the forecast period (2025-2034)In terms of revenue, the global lung cancer liquid biopsy market size was valued at around USD 1.02 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 3.54 billion by 2034.The lung cancer liquid biopsy market is projected to grow significantly due to the increasing adoption of precision medicine approaches and expanding applications in early cancer detection.Based on technology type, circulating tumor DNA leads the segment and will continue to dominate the global market.Based on the application, treatment selection is expected to lead the market.Based on the distribution channel, hospitals are anticipated to command the largest market share.Based on end-users, oncologists are expected to lead the market during the forecast period.Based on region, North America is projected to lead the global market during the forecast period.Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Request Customization of Report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/9678 2. Market Dynamics2.1 Key Growth DriversRising Lung Cancer IncidenceAging populations, smoking prevalence, and air pollution sustain a high disease burden worldwide.Shift Toward Personalized MedicineTargeted therapies (EGFR-TKIs, ALK inhibitors) require molecular profiling—liquid biopsy enables real-time genotyping.Technological AdvancementsUltra-deep sequencing, digital droplet PCR, microfluidics increase analytical sensitivity to detect low variant allele frequency (VAF) mutations.Clinical Guidelines & ReimbursementIncreasing regulatory acceptance (FDA approvals of Guardant360 CDx, FoundationOne Liquid CDx) promotes adoption.Need for Non-Invasive Longitudinal MonitoringTissue re-biopsy is often unfeasible; liquid biopsy enables repeat testing throughout treatment.2.2 ChallengesAnalytical Standardization: Lack of uniform assay validation across laboratories.False Negatives/Positives in low tumor burden or clonal hematopoiesis.Cost & Reimbursement Barriers in low- and middle-income countries.Data Interpretation Complexity: Multi-gene panels generate variant of unknown significance (VUS) findings.2.3 OpportunitiesScreening & Early Detection: Population-level studies integrating ctDNA + radiomics.Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) Monitoring post-surgery or chemoradiation.Artificial Intelligence (AI) Integration for multi-omics data interpretation.Point-of-Care Microfluidics for rapid results in community oncology settings.3. Market Segmentation3.1 By BiomarkerCirculating Tumor DNA (ctDNA) – Dominant; companion diagnostics for EGFR T790M, KRAS G12C, etc.Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs) – Prognostic applications, research utility.Exosomes & Extracellular Vesicles – Emerging; rich RNA and protein cargo.Others (methylation, microRNA, proteomics) – Exploratory but promising.3.2 By TechnologyNext-Generation Sequencing (NGS) – High multiplexing, comprehensive profiling.Digital PCR / Droplet Digital PCR (ddPCR) – Ultra-sensitive targeted mutation detection.PCR-Based Assays (real-time, ARMS) – Rapid, cost-effective for known mutations.Microarray & Other Platforms – MRD studies, biomarker discovery.3.3 By Clinical ApplicationEarly Detection & Screening – Low-dose CT + ctDNA risk stratification.Prognosis & Minimal Residual Disease – Recurrence prediction.Therapy Selection & Monitoring – Detecting driver mutations and resistance mechanisms.Clinical Trials & Research – Surrogate endpoints, tumor evolution studies.3.4 By End UserHospitals & Cancer Centers – High-volume testing.Reference Laboratories – Centralized NGS, companion diagnostics.Academic & Research Institutes – Biomarker discovery, translational studies.Pharma & Biotech Companies – Drug development, clinical trial enrollment.4. Regional Analysis4.1 North AmericaU.S. Leadership: Home to Guardant Health, Foundation Medicine, Thermo Fisher Scientific.Favorable FDA approvals and CMS reimbursement for liquid biopsy assays.High awareness among oncologists and payer adoption.4.2 EuropeGermany, UK, France leading with genomic medicine initiatives.European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) supports ctDNA for treatment monitoring.Harmonization efforts via In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation (IVDR).4.3 Asia-PacificChina: Rapid uptake via precision medicine programs, high lung cancer prevalence.Japan & South Korea: Government-backed NGS panel reimbursement.APAC projected as fastest-growing region due to patient pool, clinical trial activity.4.4 Latin AmericaExpanding private oncology centers in Brazil, Mexico, Chile.Limited but improving access to molecular diagnostics.4.5 Middle East & AfricaRising cancer incidence in GCC countries, nascent NGS infrastructure.Partnerships with global reference labs to build regional capacity.Inquiry For Buying- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/lung-cancer-liquid-biopsy-market 5. Competitive LandscapeThe market is moderately consolidated with dominant NGS assay providers and emerging startups.Key PlayersGuardant Health, Inc.F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Foundation Medicine)Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.Qiagen N.V.Natera, Inc.Illumina, Inc.Sysmex CorporationBiocept, Inc.GRAIL, LLC (Exact Sciences)Strategic InitiativesFDA & CE-Mark Approvals for expanded indications.Collaborations with pharma for companion diagnostics.Cloud-Based Analytics to manage NGS datasets.AI-Driven Assay Development for low-frequency mutation detection.6. Industry TrendsMulti-Omics Convergence – Integrating genomic + epigenomic + proteomic signals for robust early detection.Liquid Biopsy + Radiomics – Combining ctDNA trends with imaging AI for tumor burden estimation.Decentralized Testing – Point-of-care ddPCR devices for community oncology.Value-Based Oncology – Payers incentivize tests that improve outcomes and reduce unnecessary therapies.Regulatory & Ethical Frameworks – Governance of genomic data privacy, incidental findings.7. Outlook (2025–2034)Market Trajectory: CAGR 13.2 %, revenue USD 3.54 billion by 2034.MRD & Screening Expansion: Early detection programs to broaden market beyond advanced disease.AI & Automation: Boosting analytical accuracy and interpretive efficiency.Global Equity: Efforts to lower cost and increase accessibility in low-resource regions.Consolidation & Partnerships: Integration across device, reagent, and analytics providers.8. ConclusionLiquid biopsy has shifted from a research tool to clinical standard for advanced lung cancer genotyping and monitoring. With rapid assay evolution, declining sequencing costs, and payer alignment, adoption is accelerating across geographies. Stakeholders investing in NGS infrastructure, clinical validation, and global distribution networks will capitalize on the next decade of precision oncology growth.More Trending Reports by Zion Market Research Liver Cancer Market By Treatment (Targeted Therapy, Radiation Therapy, Surgery, Chemotherapy, and Immunotherapy), By Stage of the Cancer (Advanced Stage, Intermediate Stage, and Early Stage), By Disease Type (Hepatoblastoma, Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma, Hepatocellular Carcinoma, and Fibrolamellar Carcinoma), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2024 - 2032- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/liver-cancer-market Mitral Valve Disease Market By Treatment Type (Mitral Valve Repair, Mitral Valve Therapeutics, Mitral Valve Replacement, and Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy), By Indication (Mitral Valve Prolapse, Mitral Regurgitation, and Mitral Stenosis), By End-User (Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Hospitals, and Clinics), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2024 - 2032- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/mitral-valve-disease-market Psychedelic Drugs Market By Drug Type (Psilocybin, Ketamine, MDMA, LSD, Ibogaine, and Ayahuasca), By Delivery Method (Oral, Sublingual, Intravenous, and Inhalation), By Application (Mental Health Disorders, Pain Management, End-of-Life Care, and Existential Therapy), By End-User (Hospitals & Clinics, Clinical Research Organizations, and Research Institutes), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2024 - 2032- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/psychedelic-drugs-market Bispecific Antibodies Market By Indication (Inflammatory & Autoimmune Disorder, Cancer, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Drug Stores, and Online Channels), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2024-2032- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/bispecific-antibodies-market Bone and Joint Health Supplement Market By Product Type (Vitamins & Minerals, Omega-3 Fatty Acids, Herbal & Botanical Ingredients, Glucosamine & Chondroitin, and Protein Supplements), By Form (Liquids, Capsules, Powders, and Tablets), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2024 - 2032- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/bone-and-joint-health-supplement-market Pharmaceutical Waste Management Market By Type (Hazardous Waste and Non-Hazardous Waste), By Treatment (Incineration, Autoclaving, Chemical Treatment, Irradiative, Biological and Others), By Source (Hospitals, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies and Pharmacies) and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2024-2032- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/pharmaceutical-waste-management-market

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.