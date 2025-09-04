WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Growing at 17.4% CAGR | Encryption Software Market Reach USD 66.5 Billion by 2032 Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. The global encryption software market size was valued at USD 13.7 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 66.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2023 to 2032. Rise in the number of data breaches and increased compliance regulation among the developing nation drive the growth of the market. In addition, rise in the adoption of cloud and virtualization among enterprises fuels the growth of the market. However, high capital investment and limiting the use of encrypted devices in some of the countries hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of IoT technology & cloud services and ongoing technological advancement in encryption chips are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of IoT technology & cloud services and ongoing technological advancement in encryption chips are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.Market SegmentationThe global encryption software market is segmented based on component, deployment model, enterprise size, function, industry vertical, and region. In terms of components, it is bifurcated into software and service. Based on the deployment model, the market is segmented into on-premises and clouds. By organization size, it is bifurcated into large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). In terms of function, the market is divided into disk encryption, communication encryption, file/folder encryption, and cloud encryption. As per industry vertical, it is classified into BFSI, IT/telecom, government & public, retail, healthcare, aerospace & defense, media & entertainment, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Key Encryption Software Companies:Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS)Check Point Software TechnologiesCisco System, Inc.F-SecureFortinet, Inc.IBM CorporationMicrosoft CorporationOracle CorporationPalo Alto Networks, Inc.Trend Micro Incorporated BFSI.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/1100 Region-wise, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global encryption software market revenue. This is attributed to expanding mobile wireless network, which has increased data protection vulnerabilities, making encryption technology an important and necessary component of every organization in the region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 16.2% from 2023 to 2032 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to presence of numerous storage device manufacturers.By component, the software segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global encryption software market revenue, due to increase in the adoption of encryption software among different industries such as IT & telecom, BFSI, and retail. However, the services segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 19.6% from 2023 to 2032, owing to increase in the adoption of services among the end users, as they ensure the effective functioning of software and platforms throughout the process, which boosts the global market.By deployment mode, the on-premise segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global encryption software market revenue. This is attributed to expanding consumer base seeking comprehensive life insurance solutions with tailored features. However, the cloud segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 20.3% from 2023 to 2032, owing to rise in convergence of financial services and rise in demand for comprehensive financial solutions.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (280 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/world-encryption-software-market/purchase-options Recent Strategic Developments in the Encryption Software Market:● June 15, 2023: Secure-IC partnered with NSITEXE to provide security solutions for Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS). Moreover, SecuryzrTM offers an integrated Security Service Platform (iSSP), which comes with complete security lifecycle management for devices in the field. This includes provisioning secure firmware and cryptographic keys, automated secure onboarding to any platform or multiple platforms simultaneously, and comprehensive security monitoring comprising firmware encryption, signing and secure updates over-the-air, and certificate and key renewal and revocation.● In April 04, 2023, Utimaco acquired German data protection specialist Conpal GmbH and drives strategic expansion of its solution portfolio to provide a complete portfolio for IT security from a single source in the areas of data encryption, hardware security modules, key management and public key infrastructure (PKI) in highly regulated areas. At the same time, the takeover marks another milestone in Utimaco strategic development from a product to a solution provider.● In May 2023, Vaultree significantly improved safeguarding healthcare data by introducing its state-of-the-art, fully functional Data-in-Use encryption solution to the industry. Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia. 