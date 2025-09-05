Long Stay Travel Insurance Market Projected to Reach $5.04 Billion with 7.1% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

Long Stay Travel Insurance Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Long Stay Travel Insurance Market Through 2025?

The size of the long stay travel insurance market has been expanding robustly in the last few years. It is projected to escalate from $3.57 billion in 2024 to $3.83 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. This significant growth during the historical period can be attributed to factors such as the increase in international student enrollments, the rising demand for work opportunities abroad, the surge in outbound tourism from emerging economies, the growth in corporate travel assignments, and the rise in relocations based on retirement.

In the coming years, the long stay travel insurance market is anticipated to experience robust growth, and its size is projected to reach $5.04 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth during the forecasted period can be predominantly credited to the increased use of digital travel insurance platforms, a heightened awareness of the risks associated with long-term travel, escalating requirements for visa-compliant insurance, the introduction of more versatile insurance coverage plans, and a growing trend of working remotely in foreign countries. Notable trends during this period are expected to be technological advancements in policy administration systems, innovative biometric-based travel identity card checks, advances in real-time claim settlement platforms, the creation of customised traveller profiles, and the innovative development of hyper-personalised coverage schemes.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Long Stay Travel Insurance Market?

The growth of the long-stay travel insurance industry is anticipated to be driven by the surge in international student mobility. This refers to students pursuing their education or participating in academic programs in foreign countries outside their homeland. This rise in student mobility internationally can be attributed to an escalating demand for superior education with students looking for improved academic opportunities, worldwide exposure and better career possibilities. Long-stay travel insurance facilitates this by providing comprehensive coverage for medical emergencies, disturbances in travel and personal assets. It guarantees security and tranquility during extended overseas stays, thereby promoting a more enriched studying experience. For instance, information from the Institute of International Education Inc., a nonprofit organization based in the U.S., stated that the total number of foreign students in U.S. colleges and universities was over 1.1 million (1,126,690) in the academic year 2023-2024, showing a 7% rise from 2022-2023. As a result, the rising international student mobility is fueling the expansion of the long-stay travel insurance sector.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Long Stay Travel Insurance Market?

Major players in the long stay travel insurance market include:

• Zurich Insurance Group Ltd.

• Chubb Limited

• Generali Global Assistance

• Campbell Irvine Ltd.

• Acko General Insurance Ltd.

• AXA Assistance

• Travelex Insurance Services Inc.

• AllClear Travel Insurance Services Limited

• World Nomads Group Pty Ltd.

• DR‑WALTER GmbH

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Long Stay Travel Insurance Market In The Future?

Prominent firms in the long stay travel insurance market are increasingly churning out creative solutions like extended-duration travel insurance policies, tailored to meet the rising demand for all-encompassing protection during lengthy international stays. Policies of this nature are crafted to offer uninterrupted coverage for travelers living overseas for an extended timeframe, typically ranging from several months to even a year or more. For example, Tata AIG General Insurance Company Limited, a general insurance company based in India, unveiled Travel Guard Plus, a comprehensive travel insurance plan, in March 2024. This extended-duration travel insurance item provides versatile coverage choices, involving a one-time trip policy that remains valid for up to 365 days and an annual multi-trip policy insuring up to 180 days per trip. It fulfills a broad gamut of travel needs, including coverage against loss of personal luggage, flight hold-ups, pandemics, and extreme sports. Additionally, this plan offers tailor-made add-ons and supplementary services like baggage and lost passport tracking, as well as specialized coverage for elderly citizens and Schengen visa travelers.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Long Stay Travel Insurance Market

The long stay travel insurance market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Coverage Type: Single Trip, Multi-Trip

2) By Distribution Channel: Insurance Brokers, Insurance Companies, Banks, Online Channels, Other Distribution Channels

3) By End-User: Students, Business Travelers, Senior Citizens, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Single Trip: Medical Expense Coverage, Trip Cancellation Coverage, Baggage Loss Coverage, Emergency Evacuation Coverage, Travel Delay Coverage

2) By Multi-Trip: Annual Medical Travel Coverage, Frequent Flyer Trip Protection, Multiple Destination Coverage, Business Travel Insurance, Family Travel Bundle Coverage

Global Long Stay Travel Insurance Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America dominated the global long stay travel insurance market. The forecast for 2025 suggests a promising growth trend. The report thoroughly examines various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

