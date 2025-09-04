Single-use Bioprocessing Market Was Valued At $7.0 Million in 2020, And Is Projected To Reach $38.8 Billion By 2030

Various market players constantly strive to develop innovative treatment solutions; hence, focus on adopting novel single-use bioprocessing technologies.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Allied Market Research published a report on Single-use Bioprocessing Market 2021-2030, Interesting fact and figures (CAGR, Global Size, Shares and Revenue with Business Growth Support and Market Value and Volume with Supply Demand Scenario and Pipeline Projects). The global single-use bioprocessing market was valued at $7.0 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $38.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.4% from 2021 to 2030.Download Report Sample with Industry Insights:Single-use bioprocessing employs disposable technologies for the development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products such as vaccines, monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), personalized medicine, and others. The adoption of single-use bioprocessing products has witnessed significant increase during the developmental stages of drugs and manufacturing of several biopharmaceuticals. This product has revolutionized the upstream as well as downstream processes of manufacturing drugs making it faster, simpler, and cheaper.Comprehensive analyzes of the fastest-growing Single-use Bioprocessing Market provide insights that help stakeholders identify opportunities and challenges. The markets of 2022 could be another significant year for Single-use Bioprocessing. This report provides insight into the company’s activities and financial condition (a company profile is required if you wish to raise capital or attract investors), recent developments (mergers and acquisitions), and recent SWOT analyses. This report focuses on the Single-use Bioprocessing market over the 2030assessment period.“Increase in adoption of single-use technologies, reduced risk of product cross-contamination, and lowered floor space requirements drive the growth of the global single-use bioprocessing market. In addition, high efficiency and cost-effectiveness of single-use bioprocessing technologies supplement the market growth.”It describes the behavior of the industry. It also outlines a future direction that will help companies and other stakeholders make informed decisions that will ensure strong returns for years to come. The report provides a practical overview of the global market and its changing environment to help readers make informed decisions about market projects. This report focuses on the growth opportunities that allow the market to expand its operations in existing markets.Do Purchase Enquiry At:KEY FINDINGS OF STUDY:On the basis of product, the media bags & containers segment currently dominates the global single-use bioprocessing market size and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period owing to single-use bioprocessing media bags & containers are used in various bioprocessing processes.On the basis of method, the filtration segment dominated the global single-use bioprocessing industry in 2020 and is anticipated to be dominant in the market as it is a vital method to manufacture biological products such as vaccine, monoclonal antibodies, and others.On the basis of application, the monoclonal antibody production segment dominated the global single-use bioprocessing market in 2020 and is projected to be dominant in the market as monoclonal antibodies are immensely useful to treat various immune disorders and are an integral part of vaccine development.On the basis of end user, the biopharmaceutical manufacturers segment dominated the global single-use bioprocessing market in 2020 and is expected to be dominant in the market owing to increased adoption of these systems for enhanced production of vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, and personalized medicines.Region wise, North America dominated the market in 2020, as there is an on-going trend of introducing novel single-use bioprocessing devices in developed economies.Request For Customization In A Single Click:The major companies profiled in the report include 3M Company, pplikon Biotechnolog , Cesco Bioengineering C0. Ltd., Danaher Corporation, eppendorf ag, Merck Milipore, PBS, Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A, Thermo Fisher Scienctific.About Allied Market Research:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

