WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Growing at 21.4% CAGR | Cloud Orchestration Market Reach USD 105.07 Billion by 2030 Globally ." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The cloud orchestration market size was valued at USD14,985.00 million in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 105,071.00 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 21.4%.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 417 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2315 Driving FactorsRise in demand for optimum resource utilization, increase in cloud adoption across several industry verticals, and surge in demand for low cost process setup & automation drive the growth of the global cloud orchestration market. On the other hand, lack of IT infrastructure in underdeveloped nations and dearth of technical skills for effective cloud orchestration restrain the growth to some extent. However, increase IN demand for streamline business process among SMEs is anticipated to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.Market SegmentationThe cloud orchestration market is segmented on the basis of service type, cloud, organization size, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of service type, the market is segmented into configuration, cloud service automation, and support and maintenance. On the basis of cloud, the market is segmented into private, public and hybrid. According to organization size, the market is fragmented into large enterprises and small & medium sized enterprises. Depending on industry vertical, it is segregated into BFSI, government and education, healthcare, telecom and IT, retail, manufacturing, media and entertainment, oil & gas, metals & mining, petrochemical, energy & utilities, pulp & paper, agriculture and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Key PlayersThe report profiles several prominent players in the cloud orchestration industry, including Amazon Web Services, Inc., BMC Software, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., DXC Technology Company, HP Inc., IBM Corporation, VMware, Inc., Rackspace US, Inc., Oracle Corporation, and Flexiscale Technologies Limited. The study provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, evaluates the current state of the cloud orchestration market, and offers future projections to help identify potential investment opportunities.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/2315 By region, North America dominated in 2020, garnering nearly three-fifths of the global cloud orchestration industry. This is attributed to rise in the recognition of cloud orchestration across various verticals such as BFSI and Telecom in the region. The market across Asia-Pacific, however, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 24.9% throughout the forecast period, due to growing demand for advanced resource management systems and the workload shift toward the cloud environment.By service type, the configuration segment held the major share in 2020, garnering nearly half of the global cloud orchestration market. This is due to the high level of cost savings on total cost of ownership and increase in need for optimum resources utilization by several user types including small, medium, and large enterprises. The cloud service segment, on the other hand, is projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 22.7% throughout the forecast period.By cloud, the public segment contributed to the lion's share in 2020, holding nearly half of the global cloud orchestration market. This is owing to significant adoption of public cloud platforms across various verticals such as healthcare and media & entertainment. However, the hybrid segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 23.1% from 2021 to 2030.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (417 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cloud-orchestration-market/purchase-options COVID-19 Scenario● Rise in remote working trend during the pandemic has given way to increase in demand for cloud orchestration, since it can provide necessary access to corporate resources to manage collaboration with integrated teams and maintain productivity. This, in turn, has impacted the global cloud orchestration market negatively.● This trend is quite likely to continue post pandemic as well.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.Other Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. 