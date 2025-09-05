Light Fixture Repair Services Market to Grow at 7.3% CAGR from 2025-2029

Light Fixture Repair Services Global Market Report 2025

What Is The Light Fixture Repair Services Market Size And Growth?

In recent years, the market size for light fixture repair services has seen significant growth. It is projected to rise from $2.67 billion in 2024 to $2.87 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The growth observed in the past can be credited to factors such as the expansion of apartment complexes, increases in municipal lighting maintenance budgets, a heightened push to minimize electronic waste, the escalation in flexible service models, and the surge in green building certifications.

Over the next few years, the light fixture repair services market is anticipated to experience robust growth, reaching $3.80 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. Factors contributing to this growth during the forecast period include elevated disposable incomes, a growing demand for home makeover services, escalating urbanization, expanding industrial activities, and increased investments in smart city projects. Expected trends during this forecast period encompass the incorporation of the internet of things (IoT) in lighting systems, the delegation of maintenance contracts, a shift towards predictive upkeep, acceptance of green lighting solutions, and an emphasis on energy-efficient retrofits.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Light Fixture Repair Services Market?

The light fixture repair services market is set to witness significant growth, owing to the escalating demand for home renovation services. These services play a vital role in transforming and modifying the external and internal infrastructure of residential spaces to enhance their visual appeal and functionality. The growing need for these services stems from the aging state of existing dwellings, necessitating frequent updates and fixes to comply with contemporary design, safety, and efficiency norms. Light fixture repair services contribute extensively to home renovation efforts, restoring and updating the lightning systems and enhancing aesthetic and functional properties. They offer added advantages of improved energy efficiency and safety, leading to the emergence of modern, brightly lit renovated spaces in line with current electrical standards. In line with this, as per Statistics Finland, a government agency from Finland, homeowners spent €5.2 billion ($5.63 billion) in 2023 to renovate their domestic and residential properties, a rise of 2.7% from 2022. Hence, the escalating demand for home renovation services fuels the light fixture repair services market's growth. The light fixture repair services market is also set to flourish because of expanding industrial activities, powered by growing investment in infrastructure. Industrial activities entail processes for the production, manufacturing, and processing of merchandise within establishments, transforming raw inputs into completed goods. The growth in such activities has its roots in the increased infrastructure investments by the private sector and the government, meant for the modernization and development of manufacturing facilities, promoting economic growth. Light fixture repair services enhance industrial operations by providing reliable and efficient lighting, crucial for productivity and safety in manufacturing settings. These services help prevent operational disturbances by promptly attending to faults, thereby supporting continuous, compliant industrial activities. As evidence, in September 2024, the Office for National Statistics, a UK-based government division, revealed that the complete value of product sales by UK manufacturers hit nearly about $574.6 billion (£456.1 billion) in 2023, reflecting an increase of approximately $21.7 billion (£17.2 billion), or 3.9%, from $553.2 billion (£438.9 billion) in 2022. Consequently, the increasing industrial activities are boosting the growth of the light fixture repair services market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Light Fixture Repair Services Market?

Major players in the Light Fixture Repair Services Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Panasonic Holdings Corporation

• Eaton Corporation plc

• Mr. Electric LLC

• Mr. Handyman LLC

• HomeAdvisor Inc.

• TaskRabbit Inc.

• Ace Handyman Services LLC

• Thumbtack Inc.

• Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

• Fantastic Services Group Ltd.

How Is The Light Fixture Repair Services Market Segmented?

The light fixture repair services market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Indoor, Outdoor

2) By Repair Service Type: Electrical Repairs, Physical Damage Repairs, Refurbishing And Restoration, Component Replacement, Upgrades And Retrofits

3) By Source Of Service Request: Online Inquiries, Phone Calls, Walk-In Requests, Referrals Or Word Of Mouth, Social Media Engagement

4) By Application: Commercial, Public, Residential

5) By End-User: Households, Offices, Retail Stores, Hospitality, Industrial Facilities, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Indoor: Ceiling Fixtures, Wall-Mounted Fixtures, Recessed Lighting, Track Lighting, Pendant Lighting

2) By Outdoor: Street Lighting, Floodlights, Landscape Lighting, Security Lighting, Wall Packs

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Light Fixture Repair Services Market?

For the year specified in the Light Fixture Repair Services Global Market Report 2025, North America held the largest share. It is anticipated that the Asia-Pacific region will experience the quickest expansion in the prediction period. The report incorporates the markets of regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

