Proficient Plumbing & Heating Shares a Warning about Preparedness for Winter

Helping Brick, NJ, homes and businesses stay warm, safe, and comfortable this fall with expert plumbing and heating services.

Fall is the perfect time to ensure your home is prepared for the colder months ahead. A little preventive maintenance now can save owners time, money, and stress later on.” — Paul Wylam, CEO and founder of Proficient Plumbing & Heating

BRICK, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As temperatures begin to drop and fall approaches, the team at Proficient Plumbing & Heating wants to remind homeowners and business owners in Brick, NJ, and neighboring areas, including Toms River, Point Pleasant, and Lakewood, about the importance of preparing their heating and plumbing systems for the season. Proper maintenance not only helps prevent costly repairs but also improves energy efficiency and keeps your home or business warm and comfortable all season long.

Key Fall Prep Strategies Include:

- Heating System Maintenance: Schedule furnace and boiler inspections to ensure reliable operation during cooler months. A well-maintained system saves energy and prevents unexpected breakdowns.

- Plumbing Protection: Inspect and insulate pipes to prevent freezing. Don’t forget outdoor faucets, irrigation systems, and hoses.

- Hot Water System Check: Flush water heaters to remove sediment buildup and ensure an adequate hot water supply.

- Indoor Air Quality: Replace HVAC filters, clean vents, and consider professional inspections for optimal indoor comfort.

- Emergency Preparedness: Recognize early signs of plumbing or heating issues and take proactive measures. Proficient Plumbing & Heating offers 24/7 emergency services to provide peace of mind.

Homeowners and business owners in Brick and the surrounding areas are encouraged to schedule their fall maintenance appointments early. At Proficient Plumbing & Heating, we’re here to ensure your heating and plumbing systems are ready for the cooler months ahead.

About Proficient Plumbing & Heating

Founded in 2010, we at Proficient Plumbing & Heating are a family-owned business proudly serving Ocean and Monmouth Counties. We offer expert plumbing and heating services with transparent pricing, 24/7 emergency support, and a focus on putting our customers first. From water heater installations to full-system repairs, our fully insured and experienced team is ready to keep your home or business running smoothly. We are also proud recipients of the 2024 Angi Super Service Award, which recognizes our ongoing commitment to exceptional service and customer satisfaction.

