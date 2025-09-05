The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Laminated Architectural Glass Market Anticipated to Grow at 7.3% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

It will grow to $20.29 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. ” — The Business Research Company

How Big Is The Laminated Architectural Glass Market In 2025?

In recent times, there's been significant growth in the size of the laminated architectural glass market. It's projected to rise from $14.20 billion in 2024 to approximately $15.29 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. Factors leading to growth during the historic period include urbanization and infrastructure development, escalating building codes or safety norms, an increase in smart buildings, expansion of third-party certification and testing amenities, along with a surge in investments in commercial real estate.

The market for laminated architectural glass is projected to experience substantial enlargement in the upcoming years, expected to reach $20.29 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The projected expansion during the forecast period can be attributed to an increased demand for energy-efficient glazing, escalating adoption of sound insulation in urban buildings, the burgeoning popularity of perovskite thermochromic windows, rising disposable income in emerging markets, and an escalating demand for building materials. Key trends to watch in the forecast period include the use of digital printing on laminated glass, automation in lamination and bonding processes, strategies favoring vertical integration, improvements in acoustic performance, and provision of personalized glass solutions.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Laminated Architectural Glass Market?

The surge in demand for construction materials is predicted to fuel the expansion of the laminated architectural glass market. These materials, which are either natural or manufactured, are employed in the construction of structures due to their strength, durability, and applicability to specific uses. The escalating need for these materials is a direct result of rapid urbanization leading to a boom in residential and commercial building construction across the globe. Laminated architectural glass enhances the safety, noise insulation, energy efficiency, and visual appeal of buildings by preserving multiple layers of glass when shattered and offering UV protection, making it perfect for windows, facades and partitions. For example, in December 2022, data from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, a UK government agency, revealed that exports of construction materials increased by roughly $31 million (£26 million) in the third quarter of 2022 from the previous quarter - a rise of 1.2%. Consequently, the burgeoning demand for construction materials is propelling the growth of the laminated architectural glass market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Laminated Architectural Glass Industry?

Major players in the Laminated Architectural Glass Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

• AGC Inc.

• Türkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari A.S.

• Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd.

• Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

• Guardian Industries Holdings LLC

• Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited

• Cardinal Glass Industries Inc.

• China Southern Glass Holding Co. Ltd.

• Central Glass Co. Ltd.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Laminated Architectural Glass Market In The Globe?

Leading firms in the laminated architectural glass market are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative solutions, such as laminated glasses with low-carbon PVB interlayers. These solutions aim to lessen the ecological impact of construction materials, in compliance with sustainability regulations. One such product is the low-carbon PVB interlayer laminated glass, a green glazing solution that employs a PVB interlayer with decreased carbon emissions, delivering similar security and performance advantages while also lowering environmental damage. For example, the Eastman Chemical Company, an American chemical industry firm, introduced Saflex LiteCarbon Clear, a novel, low-carbon PVB interlayer for laminated glass, in October 2024. This product remarkably lowers the embodied carbon of laminated glazing by incorporating recycled content, aiding architects and builders in adhering to strict environmental regulations. It retains the same clarity, longevity, and safety benefits as traditional interlayers, while also facilitating LEED and other green building certifications. Saflex LiteCarbon Clear is perfectly suited for use in facades, windows, and overhead glazing where both clarity and ecological impact are of utmost importance.

What Segments Are Covered In The Laminated Architectural Glass Market Report?

The laminated architectural glass market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Tempered Laminated Glass, Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Laminated Glass, Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Laminated Glass, Acoustic Laminated Glass, Solar Control Laminated Glass

2) By Technology: Standard Laminating Technology, Low-Emission Coating Technology, High-Performance Laminating Technology, Smart Glass Technology

3) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Online Retail, Distributors And Wholesalers, Project-Based Sales

4) By Application: Civil Architecture, Special Architecture

5) By End-Use Industry: Architectural, Automotive, Aerospace, Marine, Furniture

Subsegments:

1) By Tempered Laminated Glass: Clear Tempered Laminated Glass, Tinted Tempered Laminated Glass, Reflective Tempered Laminated Glass, Low-Iron Tempered Laminated Glass

2) By Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Laminated Glass: Standard PVB Laminated Glass, UV-Filtering PVB Laminated Glass, Colored PVB Laminated Glass, High-Performance Safety PVB Laminated Glass

3) By Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Laminated Glass: Clear EVA Laminated Glass, Decorative EVA Laminated Glass, UV Resistant EVA Laminated Glass, High Transparency EVA Laminated Glass

4) By Acoustic Laminated Glass: Single Layer Acoustic Glass, Multi-Layer Acoustic Glass, Acoustic Glass With Thermal Insulation, Acoustic Glass With Decorative Interlayers

5) By Solar Control Laminated Glass: Low-E Solar Control Laminated Glass, Spectrally Selective Solar Control Glass, Reflective Solar Control Glass, Tinted Solar Control Glass

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Laminated Architectural Glass Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America spearhead the laminated architectural glass market as the leading region. It is projected that the Asia-Pacific region will experience the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The Global Market Report 2025 for Laminated Architectural Glass, includes coverage from a range of regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

