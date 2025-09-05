MMA Triazine Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Driver Analysis Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s MMA Triazine Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The MMA Triazine Market Be By 2025?

The market size for MMA triazine has seen robust growth in past few years. Predicted to expand from $1.16 billion in 2024 to $1.25 billion in 2025, it's expected to generate a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The upsurge during the historic period can be credited to the rising demand for hydrogen sulfide scavengers, its increasing implementation in industrial water treatment, the escalating requirement for biocides in the pulp and paper industry, the uptick in environmental regulations associated with wastewater discharge, and the growing usage of chemical preservatives in personal care items.

The size of the MMA triazine market is forecasted to undergo significant expansion in the forthcoming years, growing to a projected size of $1.67 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. This growth during the projection period can be linked to several factors such as the increased demand for zero-liquid discharge systems in various industries, amplified investment in modular and decentralized water treatment technologies, a heightened understanding and acceptance of environmentally friendly chemical alternatives, further involvement of triazine compounds in closed-loop treatment systems, and the booming requirement for cost-effective solutions in isolate industrial operations. During this forecast period, key trends will likely include the progression in eco-friendly triazine compounds, the creation of highly efficient h₂s scavengers, innovation surrounding chemicals compatible with zero-liquid discharge, advanced integration in modular water treatment, and the production of triazine-based biocides for wider industrial application.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The MMA Triazine Market Landscape?

The MMA triazine market is anticipated to experience substantial growth attributable to the escalating oil and gas industry. The oil and gas industry, a globally operational sector dealing with the discovery, extraction, processing, transport, and marketing of oil and natural gas products, is undergoing notable growth. This surge is due to increasing global energy demand driven by economic recovery and industrial growth, encouraging nations to increase fossil fuel production to guarantee energy security. MMA triazine serves a crucial role in the oil and gas industry, primarily as an efficient hydrogen sulfide (H₂S) scavenger. It helps remove toxic and corrosive gases from production streams, ensuring safe operations and infrastructure protection. The Energy Information Administration, a US-based government agency, anticipated in June 2025 that global consumption of liquid fuels would increase by 0.8 million barrels daily in 2025 and 1.1 million barrels daily in 2026. Thus, the thriving oil and gas industry is propelling the growth of the MMA triazine market. The rampant growth in industrial and agricultural activities globally is creating opportunities for the MMA triazine market. These activities relate to the manufacturing of goods and crop/livestock production to meet economic and societal necessities. With a rising population, the demand for produced goods and food escalates, causing substantial growth across both sectors to fulfill the increasing needs. MMA triazine plays an integral role in these activities as a biocide for regulating microbial growth in water systems, preventing biofouling and ensuring operational efficiency and hygiene. Eurostat, a Luxembourg-based statistical agency, revealed in May 2025 that although agricultural output experienced minor changes in 2023, it resulted in a projected 4.5% increase in the agricultural industry's gross value added in 2024. Therefore, the escalating industrial and agricultural activities are facilitating the expansion of the MMA triazine market.

Who Are The Top Players In The MMA Triazine Market?

Major players in the MMA Triazine Global Market Report 2025 include:

• BASF SE

• LG Chem Ltd.

• Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

• Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

• Baker Hughes Co.

• Halliburton Co.

• Evonik Industries AG

• Solvay SA

• Ecolab Inc.

• Arkema S.A.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global MMA Triazine Market

The mma triazine market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Liquid MMA Triazine, Solid MMA Triazine

2) By Distribution Channel: Online Retailers, Direct Sales, Specialty Stores, Agricultural Cooperatives

3) By Application: Oil And Gas, Water Treatment, Pulp And Paper, Personal Care, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Farmers, Agronomists, Research Institutions, Commercial Crop Producers

Subsegments:

1) By Liquid MMA Triazine: Ready-To-Use Liquid Formulations, Concentrated Liquid Solutions, Aqueous-Based Triazine, Oil-Based Liquid Blends

2) By Solid MMA Triazine: Granular Triazine Form, Powdered Triazine Compound, Slow-Release Solid Tablets, Compact Triazine Pellets

MMA Triazine Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America led the MMA Triazine market, with Asia-Pacific predicted to see the swiftest growth in the coming period. The MMA Triazine Global Market Report 2025 incorporates regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

