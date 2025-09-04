Family Law Partners Recognised in 2025 Doyle’s Guide for Leading Family & Divorce Law Firms in NSW Regions

CENTRAL COAST, NSW, AUSTRALIA, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Family Law Partners, a Central Coast-based specialist family law firm, has been recognised in the 2025 edition of Doyle’s Guide to Leading Family & Divorce Law Firms. The firm was named as a recommended practice in the category of Leading Family & Divorce Law Firms – Newcastle, Hunter Valley & Central Coast.

The Doyle’s Guide is widely regarded as an independent resource that identifies law firms and lawyers who are considered by their peers and clients to be leaders in their field. Recognition is based on surveys and interviews with clients, peers, and industry professionals across Australia.

In addition to the firm’s recognition, Principal Family Lawyer Justin Timmer was individually named as a recommended lawyer in the Doyle’s list of Leading Family & Divorce Lawyers – Newcastle, Hunter Valley & Central Coast, 2025. Since beginning his career in 2016, Timmer has practised exclusively in family law, with experience in property settlements, parenting matters, divorce, spousal maintenance, and financial agreements.

Family Law Partners provides legal services that address the challenges families face when navigating separation and related legal matters. The firm’s work extends to property and financial settlements, parenting arrangements, child support, and prenuptial or financial agreements. The team includes senior legal professionals and support staff with long-standing experience in family law practice across New South Wales.

The recognition from Doyle’s Guide reflects peer acknowledgement of the firm’s contribution within the regional legal sector. It highlights the firm’s position among other established practices across Newcastle, the Hunter Valley, and the Central Coast.

Family Law Partners continues to support clients from its Central Coast base, assisting individuals and families in resolving disputes and reaching outcomes within the framework of family law.

For more information about Family Law Partners or to arrange a consultation, contact the firm or visit their site at www.familylawpartners.com.au.

About Family Law Partners

Family Law Partners is a specialist family law firm based on the Central Coast. Established to provide expert legal guidance in family matters, the firm assists clients in navigating property, parenting, and financial disputes. Family Law Partners is known for its structured, tailored approach to complex cases and is committed to helping clients achieve practical outcomes with clarity and care.

