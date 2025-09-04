CDC releases 2025-26 respiratory disease season outlook

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is predicting a similar combined number of peak hospitalizations from COVID-19, the flu and respiratory syncytial virus this upcoming respiratory virus season compared to last year’s, according to its 2025-26 outlook released Aug. 25. The agency is predicting higher peak weekly COVID-19 hospitalization rates this season, particularly if a variant with moderate immune-escape properties emerges.

