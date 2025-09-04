Vincent Liuzza, CTP, Announces Upcoming Book Release, The Club

Principal, Liuzza Management Consulting, Inc.

MANDEVILLE, LA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vincent J. Liuzza, Jr., CTP, renowned turnaround specialist and principal of Liuzza Management Consulting, is set to release his highly anticipated debut, The Club . Drawing on over 18 years of experience in operational and financial restructuring, as well as more than three decades in commodities, food service, franchising, and strategic management, Liuzza delivers a comprehensive and authoritative guide to navigating bankruptcy with clarity and confidence.In addition to its release, the book has also been entered into a global publishing contest through Amazon’s KDP platform, offering further visibility and recognition within the literary community.About Vincent Liuzza, CTP:· Principal of Liuzza Management Consulting, Inc., he assists companies facing severe financial or operational difficulties to avoid bankruptcy, or when bankruptcy is advisable, to manage the interactions between the company and its bankruptcy lawyers towards a successful conclusion.· The Certified Turnaround Professional (CTP designation) is the highest accreditation a turnaround professional can achieve. (liuzza.net ( https://liuzza.net/about/?utm_source=chatgpt.com )).· Prior to his consulting profession, he was a standout in commodity markets, was a member of the Chicago Board of Trade, and executed the first successful futures contract transfer in history between two major U.S. commodity exchanges. Liuzza also authored the Board’s official trading manual. Leadership roles include Chairing MetroVision—a public-private economic development initiative across nine Louisiana parishes—plus representing Louisiana on Workforce Development matters, successfully being the first state to qualify for $25M in federal funding under President Clinton’s Welfare to Work program. Founder and former President of the National Sizzler Franchisee Association; served on the Turnaround Management Association’s Global Board; and guest lecturer at Louisiana State, Tulane, and Loyola universities.· Holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of New Orleans, and is one of only three turnaround professionals in the states of Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas and Alabama to have the Certification designation.About The Club:This book distils Liuzza’s decades of expertise into practical, accessible insights on bankruptcy law, especially Chapter 11, offering tactical wisdom to readers, whether individuals, businesses, or financial professionals. It's a mix of strategic clarity and real-world facts and observations based upon the author’s direct experience and knowledge of prior unpublished facts, positions, “The Club ” (whose unofficial members are lawyers, creditors, etc., and sometimes even judges) and their machinations that have rarely, if ever, been exposed to the public. As they often say, “You can’t make this stuff up.” The essential facts in The Club are non-fiction based on the author’s direct personal involvement. But for personal names, identities, entities, locations, etc., pseudonyms are used.Quote:“The goal of The Club is to empower lay and professional readers by demystifying complex legal and financial systems often employed in bankruptcy cases that continue to damage the innocent clients of The Club, ” said Liuzza.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.