Voler Systems Expands Expertise in Neurological Device Development

Voler Systems has launched new Neurological Device services. Voler is committed to supporting the rapidly advancing field of innovation in the neuro space.

Developing neurological devices is one of the most challenging areas in healthcare technology. We are proud to contribute the engineering excellence needed to help innovators succeed in this field.” — Miguel Adao, President and CEO of Voler Systems

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Voler Systems , a leading Silicon Valley engineering and electronic design firm specializing in medical devices, wearables, and IoT, has launched its dedicated Neurological Device services. This new focus highlights Voler’s commitment to supporting the rapidly advancing field of innovation in the neuro space.Neurological conditions affect millions worldwide, driving demand for medical technologies that improve diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment. Voler Systems brings decades of experience in medical device design, sensor integration, and regulatory compliance to help innovators develop safe, reliable, and effective neuro solutions.Voler’s expertise spans multiple areas of neurological device development, including:• Wearable neuro devices for continuous monitoring and therapy delivery• Cognitive assessment systems that track brain health and function over time• Neuromodulation and stimulation technologies for treating conditions such as Parkinson’s, epilepsy, and chronic pain• Diagnostic and monitoring tools to improve early detection and patient care“Voler Systems has always been at the forefront of engineering innovation in medical devices,” said Miguel Adao, President and CEO of Voler Systems. “With our neurological device development, we are deepening our focus on helping healthcare innovators bring life-changing neurological technologies to market with devices that can transform the quality of life for patients and caregivers alike.”The company’s collaborative approach ensures that clients benefit from Voler’s full spectrum of expertise, from feasibility studies and prototyping to verification, validation, and preparation for regulatory submissions.“Developing neurological devices is one of the most challenging and rewarding areas in healthcare technology,” Adao added. “Our team is proud to contribute the engineering excellence and regulatory knowledge needed to help innovators succeed in this vital field.”For more information about Voler Systems and its innovative solutions, visit https://www.volersystems.com/verticals/neuro About Voler SystemsWith more than four decades of experience in custom product design and consulting, Voler Systems is a leading Silicon Valley firmware design, electronics, software, and sensor development company. The company has built a solid reputation for reliable and innovative designs that meet the needs of modern businesses. With expertise in circuits, automation, motion control, and medical devices, Voler Systems is a leading provider of the underlying technologies and electronic device design for medical, wearables, IoT, consumer, and more.

