Tahan Music Co. Unleashes 'This is God's Country' — A Call for Men to Rise Up

New single challenges men to embrace their God-given calling to lead with courage and faith.

Families are under attack. Men are confused about their role. Culture is drifting off course. This song is our way of saying: enough is enough. It’s time to rise and get back in order.” — Joel Broughton

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In today’s cultural landscape, where Christian artists and bands are steadily topping charts and commanding some of the world’s largest stages, one thing has become undeniable: the world is hungry for truth. Listeners are no longer satisfied with disposable tracks or shallow hooks. They are searching for authenticity, for depth, for lyrics that carry meaning and weight.Tahan Music Co. was created for that very reason. Launched in Nashville by husband-and-wife team Joel and Kristen Broughton , the label was created to bring a new sound into the country music space, one that cuts deeper than the clichés of booze, backroads, and breakups. Tahan exists to craft songs that speak to the heart, awaken courage, and keep your attention the whole way through. With the release of their fourth single, “This is God’s Country” (August 22, 2025), they are delivering not just another track, but a rally cry for men to be who they were born to be.“This is a fun one,” says Kristen. “We’re not writing songs just for entertainment. We’re writing music that calls people higher, that pushes them to live with courage and faith. That’s why Tahan exists. The heartbeat is to meet people where they are and light them up with truth that can ignite entire generations. In this case, it’s a rally cry for men. Society seems to marginalize everyone at some point. We are here to remind everyone that God doesn’t see them that way. When God looks at you, he sees purpose, his creation, his solutions. Men...you can be the hero God made you to be.”Every Tahan release has been more than music. It has been a statement.Their debut single, Astronaut, was a soaring anthem about identity and destiny, resonating with listeners who felt lost in the noise of the modern world. It captured the longing to find one’s true place and connected deeply with audiences craving direction, purpose, and a full life.Next came Luke, a tender yet powerful story song inspired by redemption and the ripple effect of choosing life, as familiar and comfortable as your favorite pair of jeans. With its emotional depth and campfire rhythm, it reminded listeners that every life carries immeasurable value and can leave a lasting legacy.Their third release, I Still Choose You, debuting their first female vocalist, carried the raw honesty of commitment, underscoring the importance of choice in relationships, faith, and daily living. With soaring vocals and lyrics steeped in determination, it struck a chord with couples, families, single mothers, and faith communities alike.Now, with the release of “This is God’s Country,” Tahan Music Co. delivers their most unapologetic and urgent song yet. Where Astronaut invited reflection and Luke inspired redemption, this new track calls listeners to action. It is not a song that whispers, it is a song that roars.Joel explains: “Our first three singles planted seeds of identity, grace, legacy, value, and hope. But the time we’re living in demands more. Families are under attack. Men are confused about their role. Culture is drifting off course. This song is our way of saying: enough is enough. It’s time to be men and get back in order.”Behind the fire of “This is God’s Country” stands a powerhouse team of Nashville’s most respected musicians. Each player brought not only technical mastery but a sense of conviction. The guitars strike like thunder, the drums echo like a battle cry, and the bass underpins the track with unshakable steadiness. Together, they create a soundscape that is fierce, urgent, and unforgettable.Guiding the process was producer Ben Reno, who has been at the helm of all Tahan Music Co. releases. But this project was different for him. The energy in the studio was palpable; something more than technical excellence was happening.“We came in lit up with this project. We watched Ben catch the fire too,” recalls Kristen. “He believes in the message as much as we do. Every moment in the studio felt alive. We are part of something bigger than ourselves and together we brought every song to life.”Joel adds, “When you have that kind of unity between production and purpose, something extraordinary happens. This wasn’t just music being made. it was a mission being carried out.”At the heart of “This is God’s Country” lies a bold message: a clarion call. The lyrics speak directly to the men of America, reminding them that they are the frontline protectors of their families, their communities, and the legacy God has entrusted to them. For too long, culture has encouraged men to shrink back, to stay quiet, or to abdicate their responsibility. But Tahan’s message is clear: it’s time to stand up.Joel puts it plainly: “This isn’t about chauvinism or pride. It’s certainly not about violence. It’s about responsibility. God designed men to protect, provide, and lead with humility and strength. When men rise into that calling, families flourish. Communities thrive. Legacies are secured. That’s what this song is declaring.”The urgency of “This is God’s Country” echoes across history. Time and again, God raised up men to protect, to defend, and to lead with courage in moments of cultural crisis.David was just a shepherd when he stepped onto the battlefield. The army around him trembled at the sight of Goliath, yet David refused to shrink back. With only a sling and a stone, he defeated a giant, not by strength of arms but by the strength of his faith. His courage turned the tide of a nation.Generations later, Gideon was found hiding in fear, uncertain of his worth. But when called, he obeyed. With only a remnant of men, he faced an overwhelming army and won. His story reminds us that God doesn’t need massive numbers…He needs willing people.And then there was Joseph. Betrayed by his own brothers, sold into slavery, and tested in obscurity, Joseph never wavered in faith. When famine swept across the land, he rose to power in Pharaoh’s court and saved not only Egypt but his family and the generations to come.These are not just old stories; they are living examples of what happens when ordinary men step into extraordinary callings God has given them.Joel reflects: “God’s plans didn’t stop in the Bible. They are for now, for every generation, for every single person. Families need men like David willing to face giants. Communities need men like Gideon willing to fight for freedom. Generations need men like Joseph who protect what God has entrusted to them. ‘This is God’s Country’ is a reminder that we’ve always been called to this… and we are one nation under God. This truly is God’s country.”Kristen adds: “When men stand up in faith in Jesus, history changes. These aren’t just stories in a book; they’re patterns for the modern men of today. Fathers, brothers, husbands, sons, this world needs heroes again. Not the kind who wear capes, but the kind who stand and defend what matters most. Life, women, children, freedom, this nation.”The music itself reflects the urgency of the message. The vocals are commanding and unrelenting, delivered with a grit that demands attention. The lyrics paint vivid pictures of heritage, faith, and courage, grounding listeners in a story larger than themselves. The arrangement builds and swells with intention, every beat, every chorus, every bridge reinforcing the anthem’s core: this is the time to rise.The result is a track that doesn’t just entertain, it ignites. It’s edgy, unapologetic, and fearless in declaring truth. It stands shoulder to shoulder with today’s top country productions, while carving out its own lane with message-driven intensity in the best of ways.Tahan knows culture is at a crossroads. Families have been under pressure, faith is under fire, and generations are watching to see who will stand. “This is God’s Country” provides a soundtrack to bolster that stand.It reminds listeners that truth paramount.It reminds men that their role is irreplaceable.It reminds families that legacy is built through courage, not convenience.“This isn’t about looking backward,” Kristen says. “It’s about moving forward with clarity and conviction. Men, we need you. The world is waiting for you to stand up for what’s true and good and protect those who cannot defend themselves. Jesus is already leading the charge, truth in love. We’re giving you the song to saddle up, unite, and ride out to.”Early listeners are already stirred and inspired. Men, women, and even children are resounding agreement with the lyrics. At a very pure and instinctual level, whether we want to acknowledge it or not, this world is in a fight of good and evil, and good men have an incredible opportunity to serve with purity, truth, and love, evicting evil from their home, community, and culture.Joel states: “This isn’t nostalgia for an America that’s gone, it’s a declaration of what America can still be. We’re not retreating; we’re advancing. And it starts in our homes, one man at a time.”Kristen adds: “Instead of fighting divine design, how about we rally around it. It's time to dust off your devil-stomping boots and let's go.”Founded in Nashville by Joel and Kristen Broughton, Tahan Music Co. (TAHAN: They All Have a Name) is more than a label, it came as a surprise mission. Every song is layered with God’s heart, rooted in faith, and aimed at inspiring listeners toward courage, legacy, truth, and life. They will tell you that every song is a story that came from God’s heart to theirs when they weren’t expecting it.Astronaut: Destiny and identity in a world of noise.Luke: Redemption and the ripple effects of choosing life.I Still Choose You: Commitment, love and faith against the odds.This is God’s Country: A rally cry for men to rise and lead.Together, these singles form the backbone of a movement: proof that country music can still speak to the deepest places of the human heart.“This is God’s Country” is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube, and all major digital platforms.Follow Tahan Music Co. for more:Website: www.TahanMusic.com Instagram, TikTok: @TahanMusicCoThis music doesn’t just fill the air, it fills hearts with courage, homes with vision, and communities with strength. It reminds us that legacy matters more than trend, that family matters more than convenience, and that God’s design matters more than culture’s drift. It’s time to unite for good, it’s time to unite for God.After all, this is God’s country.

Tahan Music Co. - This is God's Country

