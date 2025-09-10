Pathwise Completes Executive Team Build Out with New CTO, COO and CPMO

Former COO Jim Chamberlin transitions to Senior Advisor and Board role

LYNNWOOD, WA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pathwise , a leading provider of operational solutions for schools, today announced it has completed the build out of its executive team. Three key roles – CTO, COO and CPMO – have been filled by industry veterans, and longtime COO Jim Chamberlin has transitioned into a Senior Advisor and Board role. The announcement of these changes follows the company’s successful rebrand last month, further signaling a new era of growth and clarity of mission for the school operations software firm.Joining Pathwise as Chief Technology Officer is Bjørn Bjerkøe. With over two decades of enterprise software leadership, Bjørn has driven technology transformation for SaaS category leaders focused on verticals such as library automation, retail, automotive, fitness and wellness. Bjørn has held senior roles at SirsiDynix, AlphaBay, DealerSocket, Life Time Fitness and Daxko, delivering innovative solutions, scaling global teams and guiding organizations through rapid growth and acquisitions. At Pathwise, he leads the technology team in building best-in-class transportation solutions for the K-12 industry. He earned a BS in Finance and Economics from the University of Utah.Kris Laseter joins Pathwise in the capacity of Chief Operating Officer, where she draws on over two decades of global leadership experience spanning K-12 education, healthcare, government and Fortune 100 technology companies. Known for her ability to guide organizations through complex integrations while maintaining a people-centered approach, Kris excels at building high-performing teams and implementing scalable operations that drive sustainable growth. Her career has been marked by successful initiatives that enhance client delivery, expand market reach and foster operational excellence. She earned her MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and holds a BA from the University of Virginia.Rounding out the executive team is Jon Wells, who was recently promoted to Chief Product and Marketing Officer. Jon is a seasoned executive with a track record of driving growth through product strategy, transformative marketing and brand development. With leadership roles at Verizon, Intrado and high-growth private equity ventures, Jon has scaled global teams, launched award-winning products and led digital transformations that deliver measurable impact. He blends creative vision with data-driven discipline to position companies for sustainable success. As CPMO at Pathwise, Jon leads innovation, go-to-market strategy and customer experience, aligning product development with brand and revenue growth.“Delivering on our mission to transform school operations takes innovation and execution at scale,” said Nate Brogan, CEO of Pathwise. “Completing the build out of our executive team with senior leaders who have been successful on such journeys is already creating lasting benefits for our employees, customers and the market at large; I look forward to all this team will accomplish.”For more information about Pathwise, please visit http://www.pathwisek12.com About PathwisePathwise is an operations technology company that helps schools streamline complex processes and reduce administrative burdens so they can prioritize student success. Founded and headquartered in Lynnwood, WA, the company supports more than 3,000+ school districts and charter organizations, as well as more than 25 state departments of education, with expertise-driven tools across transportation, governance and program management.

