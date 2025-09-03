NCDA&CS opens application period for grant to support value-added processing of ag commodities

NCDA&CS opens application period for grants to support value-added processing of agricultural commodities; deadline is Oct. 3

Program includes Hurricane Helene recovery guidelines to support agribusiness resilience





RALEIGH – Applications are now being accepted for the North Carolina Agriculture Manufacturing and Processing Initiative (NCAMPI), a program designed to strengthen the state’s food and fiber supply chain. This initiative supports the growth and modernization of agricultural manufacturing and processing capacity across North Carolina, with special guidance in place for businesses impacted by Hurricane Helene.

The NCAMPI program aims to provide strategic investments in equipment, infrastructure and technology that will expand processing capabilities, create jobs and enhance long-term resiliency within the state’s No. 1 industry—agriculture and agribusiness.

“North Carolina farmers and processors are the backbone of our state’s economy,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “This initiative provides $8 million to ensure that we not only expand opportunities for value-added agriculture but also support communities recovering from the devastating impacts of Hurricane Helene. By strengthening local processing, we keep more dollars in our rural economies while building a stronger, more resilient food system.”

Application Details

· Deadline to apply: Friday, Oct. 3

· Eligible applicants: Agribusiness based value-added processors and manufacturing companies based in N.C. and infrastructure projects by local units of government.

· Eligible uses: The NCAMPI Helene version can include design and construction of water, wastewater and transportation infrastructure to serve an agriculture manufacturing site or sites, coupled with equipment purchases, facility improvements and supply-chain strengthening projects.





Helene Recovery Guidelines

In response to the damage caused by Hurricane Helene, special consideration will be given to projects that:

Restore or replace lost processing capacity in affected regions.

Support disaster recovery and resilience planning.

Strengthen local food supply chains disrupted by the storm.

Provide direct economic benefit to communities in federally or state-declared disaster areas.

Applicants seeking Helene recovery assistance must include documentation of storm impact and outline how the proposed project will aid in recovery or resiliency.

How to Apply

Full program guidelines and application materials are available at https://www.ncagr.gov/divisions/marketing/ncampi. Applicants may also contact the NCDA&CS Marketing Division at ncampi@ncagr.gov for assistance.

-sar-2