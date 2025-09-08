Halli Thorleifsson Relaunches Ueno to Humanize the Future of Tech

Ueno Founder, Halli Thorleifsson Ueno Logo

I’ve realized the work I do best, and love most, is helping companies see what they can’t always see for themselves.” — Halli Thorleifsson

REYKJAVíK, ICELAND, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Halli Thorleifsson , the celebrated designer and entrepreneur behind some of the most emotionally resonant digital experiences of the last decade, is relaunching his award-winning creative agency, Ueno , with a renewed mission: to help technology companies build products that feel as good as they function.Originally founded in 2014, Ueno became a go-to design and innovation partner for global tech giants, working on high-impact projects for brands like Google, Meta, Twitter, and PayPal. The agency was acqui-hired by Twitter in 2021, and while Thorleifsson retained ownership, Ueno went quiet. Now, it returns with a leaner, more focused approach built on collaboration, clarity, and creativity.“I’ve realized the work I do best, and love most, is helping companies see what they can’t always see for themselves,” said Thorleifsson. “In a time when so much of technology is becoming less human, my goal is to bring emotion, intention, and soul back into the products we use every day.”The new Ueno will operate as a boutique, project-based agency . Rather than building out large internal teams, Thorleifsson will curate bespoke creative teams around each engagement. The focus is on long-term, high-impact partnerships with companies that are shaping the future and want to do so with care.A Track Record of Impactful InnovationUeno’s relaunch is backed by a deep portfolio of industry-defining work:Facebook Assistant: Ueno led strategy, branding, and product interactions for Facebook Assistant, laying the groundwork for the broader Meta rebrand.Twitter: Ueno unified Twitter’s product vision, redesigned core and revenue products, developed developer relations strategy, and rebranded the company.PayPal and Venmo: Ueno redesigned both platforms, creating a cohesive brand and product experience across every user touchpoint.The agency has also delivered major creative work for Airbnb, Apple, Google, Walmart, Microsoft, RedBull, Lonely Planet, Nike, Huawei, Allianz, Square, Uber, Amazon, Netflix, Dropbox, Robinhood, Superhuman, ESPN, Discovery, and many others.Why NowAs AI continues to reshape the way people interact with technology, Thorleifsson believes emotionally intelligent design is more essential than ever.“Function and feeling—that’s always been our philosophy. We’re at a point where functionality alone isn’t enough. Brands need to connect on a deeper level,” he said.Ueno is currently in discussions with a small group of partners and has limited availability for one or two additional clients.About UenoUeno is a strategic design and innovation studio founded by Halli Thorleifsson. Since 2014, Ueno has worked with many of the world’s most innovative companies—Apple, Google, Meta, Walmart, Amazon, Square, Uber, Visa, Airbnb, Spotify, PayPal, Messenger, Samsung, The New York Times, Reuters, Coinbase, Adobe, Globo, Facebook, Starbucks, Twitter, Robinhood, YouTube, Netflix, Chubb, Instagram, Microsoft, Lonely Planet, Nike, Huawei, Allianz, WhatsApp, Venmo, Dropbox, ESPN, Discovery, and RedBull—on large-scale, strategic product and brand initiatives.Ueno-built products have been used by billions of people and helped shape some of the most recognized digital experiences in the world. The agency’s work has earned Webby Awards, Red Dot Design Awards, D&AD Pencils, Cannes Lions, FWAs, Awwwards, and recognition from Ad Age and Inc. 5000. After joining Twitter to lead innovation in 2021, Ueno returned in 2025 as a boutique studio focused on a small number of industry-leading clients.

