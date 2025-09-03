Revati Accounting Expands Specialized Real Estate Accounting and CFO Advisory Services to Support Growing Market Demand

Revati Accounting

CLOVERDALE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revati Accounting, a specialized accounting firm led by a seasoned CPA with over a decade of public accounting experience exclusively in real estate, today announced the expansion of its outsourced accounting and CFO advisory services designed to help real estate professionals and small to medium-sized businesses operate with enhanced clarity, compliance, and confidence.

The firm specializes in serving investors, developers, owners, and operators across commercial, industrial, and multifamily assets, delivering precise, lender-ready financials often within the first seven business days of each month. This rapid turnaround addresses a critical need in the real estate industry where timely financial reporting directly impacts investment decisions and lending relationships.

Revati Accounting's comprehensive services encompass both property-level and fund-level accounting, including support for acquisitions, dispositions, and loan refinances. The firm manages capital tracking, monthly closings, accounts payable and receivable, payroll processing, and reconciliations. Additionally, Revati provides cloud-hosted QuickBooks Desktop Enterprise setup and support to ensure clients have robust, scalable financial systems.

Beyond its real estate specialization, the firm offers CFO Advisory Services that empower small to medium-sized businesses across all industries. These services include monthly profit and cash-flow tracking with established targets, performance "Scoreboards," actionable growth plans, and regular planning meetings. The CFO advisory solutions are available as standalone services or integrated with full accounting support.

The expansion comes as real estate markets face increasing complexity in financial reporting requirements and as businesses across industries seek more strategic financial guidance to navigate economic uncertainties. By combining meticulous financial management with strategic guidance, Revati Accounting positions itself to help clients make informed decisions, maintain compliance, and achieve sustainable growth.

About Revati Accounting

Revati Accounting delivers outsourced accounting and CFO advisory services that help clients operate with clarity, compliance, and confidence. Led by a seasoned CPA with more than a decade of public accounting experience exclusively in real estate, the firm specializes in accounting for investors, developers, owners, and operators across commercial, industrial, and multifamily assets—providing precise, lender-ready financials often within the first seven business days of the month. Beyond real estate, Revati's CFO Advisory Services empower small to medium-sized businesses in any industry with monthly profit and cash-flow tracking and targets, performance "Scoreboards," actionable growth plans, and monthly/annual planning meetings. By combining meticulous financial management with strategic guidance, Revati Accounting helps clients make smarter decisions, stay compliant, and achieve sustainable growth.

Contact:

Revati Accounting

Website: www.revati-accounting.com

CFO Services: www.revaticfo.com



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.