California Shockwave Introduces Advanced FDA-Approved ESWT Technology for Non-Invasive Pain Treatment in SF Bay Area

California Shockwave Dr. Abraham Hafiz Rodriguez, M.D.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- California Shockwave, led by Dr. Abraham Hafiz Rodriguez, M.D., now offers advanced Extracorporeal Shockwave Therapy (ESWT) utilizing FDA class 3 clearance, high-energy, focused ESWT technology at multiple locations throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, including San Francisco, Redwood City, and Pleasanton.

California Shockwave’s advanced shockwave therapy provides patients with a non-invasive alternative to drugs, injections, and surgery to treat chronic pain, inflammation, and injuries. The therapeutic acoustic waves work by stimulating healing of the damaged tissues that are causing pain, improving blood flow, and softening scar tissue.

This FDA and Medicare-approved ESWT technology delivers precision, deep-penetrating, therapeutic energy designed to treat the source of pain rather than only addressing symptoms. Patients experience significant decreases in pain and inflammation, improved stiffness and range of motion, and fast recovery with zero downtime.

California Shockwave utilizes the same ESWT technology trusted by Stanford University, the San Francisco Giants MLB baseball team, and the Los Angeles Lakers NBA basketball team. The FDA class 3 clearance, high-energy, deep-penetrating, focused ESWT technology distinguishes itself from FDA class 1-2 clearance, low-energy, superficial, unfocused ESWT devices used in physical therapy and chiropractic clinics.

Dr. Abraham Hafiz Rodriguez, M.D. brings extensive medical training and expertise to the practice. After completing undergraduate training at the University of Iowa, medical training at the University of Illinois, and residency training at the University of Missouri, Dr. Rodriguez relocated to California in 2017 for additional training in integrative and preventive medicine. He now practices at multiple convenient locations across the San Francisco Bay Area, offering a wide array of medical services to meet his patients’ needs.

California Shockwave accepts most major insurance plans and offers both in-person and telemedicine consultations. Patients seeking evidence-based shockwave therapy can schedule appointments at any of the convenient Bay Area locations.

