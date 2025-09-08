Ozan Elektronik Para Unveils Corporate Wallet to Empower Businesses with Next-Generation Financial Tools

Ozan Elektronik Para Unveils Corporate Wallet to Empower Businesses with Next-Generation Financial Tools

Our Corporate Wallet solution is a milestone for enterprises seeking to gain more control and agility in financial processes.” — Özgür Gerçek, CEO of Ozan Elektronik Para

ISTANBUL, TURKEY, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ozan Elektronik Para (Ozan Electronic Money) has introduced its Corporate Wallet, a dynamic new solution designed to transform the way companies manage and deliver financial services. Built on a fully licensed and regulation-compliant infrastructure, the Corporate Wallet gives enterprises the ability to create their own financial ecosystems – offering security, flexibility, and scalability in one integrated platform.With the Corporate Wallet, companies can create accounts for their customers, employees, or business partners; facilitate seamless transfers between wallets or to bank accounts; execute bulk payments; and launch branded physical or virtual cards that are accepted worldwide. By consolidating these services into a single ecosystem, Ozan provides businesses with the tools to simplify financial management while unlocking opportunities for innovation and growth.Highlighting the importance of the launch, Özgür Gerçek, CEO of Ozan Elektronik Para, stated:“Our Corporate Wallet solution is a milestone for enterprises seeking to gain more control and agility in financial processes. With Ozan’s secure infrastructure, advanced fraud-prevention systems, and strict compliance with regulations, we are giving businesses the confidence to innovate. Whether in retail, e-commerce, insurance, education, transport, or services, companies can now access advanced capabilities without the need for multiple fragmented systems. The Corporate Wallet reduces operational burdens, enhances customer engagement, and empowers businesses to become true players in the digital payments economy.”A key advantage of the Corporate Wallet lies in its digital-first design. Businesses can provide fully branded wallet accounts, allowing users to top up balances, send money instantly and free of charge, and create virtual cards for online transactions. On the business side, centralised management tools enable companies to consolidate POS revenues, manage inter-branch transfers with ease, and oversee financial flows from one intuitive platform. This efficiency not only reduces complexity but also boosts overall productivity.In addition, the Corporate Wallet creates new opportunities for customer loyalty and retention. Companies that have invested in loyalty programmes can integrate them seamlessly, delivering enhanced financial services alongside traditional rewards. By offering customised digital experiences, brands can forge stronger connections with customers and gain a decisive advantage in today’s competitive marketplace.About Ozan Elektronik ParaOzan Elektronik Para (Ozan Electronic Money) is one of Turkey’s pioneering electronic money institutions, licensed and a member of BKM, Troy, Visa, Mastercard, and UnionPay. Ozan delivers innovative payment solutions to individuals through its SuperApp and SuperCard, while also serving businesses with a wide range of products such as Virtual POS, Physical POS, Dealer Collection Solutions, and customised services. From micro to large enterprises, Ozan Elektronik Para provides advanced, tailor-made payment solutions that address diverse business needs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.