National Industries for the Blind Congratulates Jeff Mittman on Appointment to AbilityOne Commission by President Trump

Jeff Mittman has been appointed to the U.S. AbilityOne Commission.

The AbilityOne Program creates private-sector jobs in every state for Americans who are blind or have disabilities, including veterans and wounded warriors

Jeff is an extraordinary leader whose service to our country and commitment to empowering people who are blind make him uniquely qualified for this important role. ” — NIB President and CEO Soraya Correa

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National Industries for the Blind (NIB) proudly congratulates Jeff Mittman, president and CEO of Bosma Enterprises , on his appointment to the U.S. AbilityOne Commission by President Donald J. Trump. Until recently, Mittman served on the boards of both NIB and the National Association for the Employment of People Who Are Blind (NAEPB).The U.S. AbilityOne Commission is an independent federal agency that oversees the AbilityOne Program, which taps into America’s underutilized workforce of people who are blind or have significant disabilities to provide high-quality, mission-essential products and services to federal agencies.“The Commission is honored to welcome Jeff,” said Chairperson Robert D. Hogue. “His experience and expertise will be essential to increasing employment opportunities for people who are blind or have significant disabilities.”A decorated U.S. Army veteran, Mittman served more than 20 years before being severely injured by an improvised explosive device while deployed to Iraq in 2005. The attack caused life-threatening injuries, including the loss of his sight. After years of recovery and more than 40 surgeries, Mittman redirected his passion for service toward creating opportunities for others, particularly people who are blind.“I am honored to be appointed to the U.S. AbilityOne Commission,” said Mittman. “I’ve experienced firsthand how employment transforms lives, especially for people who are blind. This program opens doors to opportunity, independence, and dignity, and I look forward to working alongside my fellow Commissioners to expand its impact nationwide.”“Jeff is an extraordinary leader whose service to our country and commitment to empowering people who are blind make him uniquely qualified for this important role,” said NIB President and CEO Soraya Correa. “His experience and passion will be invaluable in advancing the mission of the AbilityOne Program, and we are proud to see him represent the blind community on the Commission.”Through partnerships with central nonprofit agencies such as NIB, the AbilityOne program creates thousands of jobs every year for people who are blind or have significant disabilities.NIB is the nation’s largest employment resource for people who are blind, with a network of nearly 100 associated nonprofit agencies. NIB and its associated agencies employ more than 5,100 people who are blind, including veterans, and pay more than $172 million in wages and benefits each year, helping reduce their employees’ need to utilize other forms of government support programs.For more information about the U.S. AbilityOne Commission, visit abilityone.gov.For more information about National Industries for the Blind, visit nib.org.# # #About National Industries for the BlindIncorporated in 1938, NIB is the nation’s largest employment resource for people who are blind, and through its network of associated nonprofit agencies, is the largest employer of people who are blind in the U.S. NIB creates opportunities for people who are blind to become wage earners and taxpayers, reducing their reliance on government support and increasing engagement in their communities. The organization offers career training and assists employers and employees in developing mutually beneficial workplaces. NIB’s vision is that blindness is not a barrier to employment. For more information, visit www.nib.org

